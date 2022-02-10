All MCPS schools in-person for first time since winter break

For the first time since schools dismissed for winter break, all of the 209 public schools in Montgomery County were open for in-person classes on Thursday, a sign that the recent COVID-19 surge may be loosening its grip on the district.

For the second consecutive week, MCPS on Thursday announced no schools needed to close and switch to virtual classes following a weekly review of the impact of the virus. The last schools that were in the virtual format returned to buildings on Thursday after 10 days away.

In December, MCPS announced that it planned to keep schools open districtwide, but that individual schools might close if they hit certain COVID-19 metrics. Prior to students’ return after the holidays, MCPS announced that 11 schools had hit the threshold and would remain closed and their students would learn virtually for two weeks.

A tumultuous week ensued, with more than 100 additional schools, the next day, hitting the marker — at least 5% of students and staff members reporting positive tests — set by MCPS.

District leaders got rid of the threshold, citing “updated guidance” from state health officials, and instead outlined a new, more subjective plan. The updated plan has district leaders evaluating a handful of different ways that COVID-19-related illness and absence affects each school when deciding whether it should move to virtual classes. The points include:

• The number of cases of COVID-19 in the past 10 days

• The number of student absences

• The number of employee absences and how they will affect school operations

• The number of unfilled substitute requests

• The school community’s perspective on the ability to safely and effectively operate.

In its weekly community messages, the district has announced more schools tabbed to switch temporarily to virtual classes.

But the past two weeks’ messages, including the most recent one late Thursday afternoon, have said no additional schools needed to make the switch.

On Thursday, the last four schools that were in the virtual format ended that format, meaning all of the district’s 209 schools are back to in-person classes.

The milestone comes as MCPS reports a drastic decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases reported among students and employees each day.

At its peak on Jan. 5, MCPS reported 2,833 new positive cases, according to data presented at a school board meeting this week.

The positive cases, and subsequent exposures that needed to quarantine, hamstrung operations across the district for weeks. Bus routes couldn’t operate. Hundreds of substitute teaching requests went unfilled.

So many students were quarantined that the district’s Zoom platform couldn’t accommodate them all at once for live classes. School buildings closed, and classes shifted to the virtual format.

But, in recent weeks, the number of new cases has dropped.

In the last week of January, the most recent data available, an average of about 143 new cases were reported each day, with a low of 37 cases on Jan. 29.

MCPS’ surge in cases coincided with a spike throughout Montgomery County.

Between mid-December and late January, Montgomery County saw its largest surge in cases since the pandemic began. At its peak, the county reported about 1,984 cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 12.

That level has dropped rapidly in recent weeks and sat at about 114 cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday.

During the surge, the percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients also jumped, to about 36%, the highest point since May 2020. That level was at about 10% as of Thursday.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com