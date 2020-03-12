 MCPS and all other Maryland public schools to close beginning Monday
MCPS and all other Maryland public schools to close beginning Monday

Closures to last through March 27

By Caitlynn Peetz
Beginning Monday, all public schools in the state, including Montgomery County Public Schools, will be closed through March 27, as the coronavirus spreads, state officials announced Thursday afternoon.

During a press conference, State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon said she plans to meet with all of the state’s school superintendents later in the afternoon to further discuss the closures. She said days scheduled for spring break should be used as makeup days.

The closures affect more than 166,000 students in 208 schools in Montgomery County.

As of Thursday morning, there were 12 cases of coronavirus disease in Maryland, half of which were Montgomery County patients.

Early Thursday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan said a Prince George’s County man who tested positive for the coronavirus is the state’s first case not associated with overseas travel. Hogan was expected to announce “major actions” in response during a 4 p.m. news conference.

In addition to the 12 Marylanders who have tested positive for coronavirus, others were being monitored after taking similar overseas cruises and 12 people were on the Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland in California.

On Wednesday, a school board committee received a briefing about MCPS’ preparations for potential school closures due to the coronavirus. School officials said they have a short-term teaching plan that will provide students with up to three weeks worth of activities to “expand prior learning.” No new lessons will be taught until the school district transitions to a long-term teaching plan, which is still being developed.

Staff members, including hourly workers, will continue to get paid, according to Wednesday’s presentation.

MCPS also announced Wednesday that, beginning Monday, all out of state athletic events and field trips would be canceled until at least mid-April.

County officials, including MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith were expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

