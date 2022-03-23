After mask mandate lifted, MCPS COVID-19 cases remain low

Two weeks after Montgomery County Public Schools lifted its mask mandate, the number of COVID-19 cases has remained largely comparable to before. But district leaders are bracing for more time away from classes, which, in recent history, has come with a surge in cases when students return.

During the COVID-19 era, extended breaks from classes — like winter break — have been followed by surges in new cases among students and employees. So, even though MCPS’ cases have remained fairly low, even after the mask mandate was lifted, the district is urging families to “remain vigilant.”

Schools this week have begun distributing the latest batch of take-home rapid COVID-19 tests, the last distribution before spring break, which runs April 11 to 18.

MCPS spokesman Chris Cram said on Tuesday that families are encouraged to keep a take-home test to use prior to students’ return from break, but it’s not yet clear what specific guidance will be issued about requirements to report results to the school district. He said families should expect more information “soon.”

“As we approach spring break, and looking at what’s going on internationally with the new variant, people naturally have a level of concern,” Cram said. “But we are just going to have to rely on our mitigation measures and remain vigilant, because the pandemic is not over.”

The break will come about a month after the end of MCPS’ mask mandate.

On March 8, the school board voted unanimously to end the district’s mask mandate, effective immediately. At the time, the MCPS COVID-19 data dashboard showed 130 cases had been reported across the district in the 10 days prior.

On Tuesday, two weeks after the mandate was lifted, the same data dashboard showed 197 cases had been reported in the past 10 days.

Thirty-one of those cases (about 16%) have been reported at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda.

Cram said he did not have any information about the cases, and Principal Robert Dodd did not respond to an email seeking comment on Tuesday.

The 31 cases, which were all among students, account for about 1.4% of the student population.

Lakelands Park Middle School reported the second-highest number of cases in the past 10 days, with 12. The only other two schools to report 10 or more cases were Rachel Carson Elementary and Wyngate Elementary, both with 10 cases.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the only Montgomery County public school listed on the state’s online database tracking outbreaks was Rachel Carson Elementary School, which had three cases reported.

In January, as students returned from winter break, cases surged significantly, prompting some county leaders to question whether MCPS could continue in-person operations.

At its peak, MCPS reported more than 2,500 new cases in a day.

In response, MCPS established teams at each school that review COVID-19 data each week to determine whether a temporary shift to virtual classes is necessary. No schools have been in the virtual format since Feb. 10.

To keep the momentum, Cram said, people eligible to be vaccinated should do so (MCPS will continue to host clinics each weekend, despite dwindling community interest), and families should opt their children into the district’s screening testing. As of Tuesday, 71,881 students were enrolled, which is about 45% of the student body.

Anyone with symptoms of illness should stay home, he added.

“This community should feel good about itself, and also recognize that the reason COVID is low in this community is because of everything they’ve done,” he said. “But that needs to continue because the pandemic is not over.”

County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said in an interview on Tuesday that health officials aren’t “overly concerned” about spring break because community transmission rates are low and other mitigation measures — like vaccines and access to tests — are strong.

Stoddard said county health leaders have met with MCPS officials several times to plan.

Along with encouraging testing before classes resume, Stoddard said, people should “be pragmatic” if they travel. Testing is especially important when people return from trips in which they use public transportation, spend prolonged periods indoors in groups or travel to places with higher rates of transmission.

“Do what you would do before COVID and enjoy it, but be pragmatic,” Stoddard said. “… It’s not mission accomplished.”