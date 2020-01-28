13 file for student member of Montgomery County school board
Two finalists will be chosen Feb. 12
Thirteen students from across Montgomery County have filed as candidates to be the next student member of the school board.
The student member serves one year and has full voting rights on the board, aside from voting on negative personnel actions.
The current student member, Nate Tinbite, is a senior at Springbrook High School.
A nominating convention will be held Feb. 12. Delegates from each middle and high school will select two finalists for the position.
The two candidates will campaign between February and April. Then, on April 22, all middle and high school students are eligible to vote for the next student board member.
“The votes these students work for are equal to legitimate work,” Tinbite said. “We are in a unique space where we care about the student voice and where the student has a seat at the table, which is unseen almost everywhere else. Students take this seriously.”
The student school board member receives a $5,000 college scholarship, student service learning hours and one honors-level social studies credit.
There have been 42 student school board members in MCPS history.
Tinbite said it’s important to have a student representative on the school board because they bring a unique, real-world perspective to the policies and decisions the board makes.
“Without that seat at the table, there are folks who are often making decisions for that masses who haven’t been in a classroom in a long time,” Tinbite said. “We live the policies every day.”
The candidates
Candidates for student member of the school board are:
- Nick Asante, junior, Richard Montgomery High School
- Deborah Etyang, junior, Northwood High School
- Roselyn Garcia, sophomore, James Hubert Blake High School
- Angel Herrera, junior, Springbrook High School
- Helina Kassa, junior, Springbrook High School
- Victoria Kidder, junior, Col. Zadok Magruder High School
- Yonathan Liebstein, sophomore, Walter Johnson High School
- Jawad Malik, junior, Paint Branch High School
- James Mu, sophomore, Thomas S. Wootton High School
- Sean Patton, junior, Sherwood High School
- Edward Piontek, sophomore, Sherwood High School
- Niccolas Spring, sophomore, Damascus High School
- Jason Wood, junior, Churchill High School