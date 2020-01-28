 13 file for student member of Montgomery County school board
  • .2020
  • .13 file for student member of Montgomery County school board

13 file for student member of Montgomery County school board

Two finalists will be chosen Feb. 12

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:

Thirteen students from across Montgomery County have filed as candidates to be the next student member of the school board.

The student member serves one year and has full voting rights on the board, aside from voting on negative personnel actions.

The current student member, Nate Tinbite, is a senior at Springbrook High School.

A nominating convention will be held Feb. 12. Delegates from each middle and high school will select two finalists for the position.

The two candidates will campaign between February and April. Then, on April 22, all middle and high school students are eligible to vote for the next student board member.

“The votes these students work for are equal to legitimate work,” Tinbite said. “We are in a unique space where we care about the student voice and where the student has a seat at the table, which is unseen almost everywhere else. Students take this seriously.”

The student school board member receives a $5,000 college scholarship, student service learning hours and one honors-level social studies credit.

There have been 42 student school board members in MCPS history.

Tinbite said it’s important to have a student representative on the school board because they bring a unique, real-world perspective to the policies and decisions the board makes.

“Without that seat at the table, there are folks who are often making decisions for that masses who haven’t been in a classroom in a long time,” Tinbite said. “We live the policies every day.”

The candidates

Candidates for student member of the school board are:

  • Nick Asante, junior, Richard Montgomery High School
  • Deborah Etyang, junior, Northwood High School
  • Roselyn Garcia, sophomore, James Hubert Blake High School
  • Angel Herrera, junior, Springbrook High School
  • Helina Kassa, junior, Springbrook High School
  • Victoria Kidder, junior, Col. Zadok Magruder High School
  • Yonathan Liebstein, sophomore, Walter Johnson High School
  • Jawad Malik, junior, Paint Branch High School
  • James Mu, sophomore, Thomas S. Wootton High School
  • Sean Patton, junior, Sherwood High School
  • Edward Piontek, sophomore, Sherwood High School
  • Niccolas Spring, sophomore, Damascus High School
  • Jason Wood, junior, Churchill High School

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design (23)

Six gang-related homicides in 2019 after none in 2018, prosecutor says

Most Montgomery County gang crimes committed by people younger than 22
Pride flag

Political Notes: Glass donates Pride flag to Montgomery County Historical Society

Plus: Trump re-election chairs named in Montgomery County; Navarro inducted into Montgomery County Women’s History Archives
Holland

Elrich announces new Vision Zero coordinator

Interim leader hired to oversee traffic-safety plan

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Graduate Conservation Intern |

Glenstone Museum

Chief Communications & Marketing Officer |

American Dental Education Association

Speechwriter |

Center for American Progress

Philanthropy and Stewardship Officer |

Temple Sinai, Washington DC

Branch Office Administrator |

Edward Jones

Graduate Program Coordinator |

University of Maryland

Intern |

Washington Nationals

Software Developer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested