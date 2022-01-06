115 more MCPS schools surpass COVID threshold for virtual learning but will stay open

After announcing Tuesday that 11 schools would shift to virtual classes as COVID-19 cases rise, Montgomery County Public Schools announced Wednesday that 115 additional schools had met the threshold for closure.

But the district said the new schools that passed the threshold on Wednesday would not immediately shift to virtual classes on Thursday. On its website, MCPS wrote that the district would “confer with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services regarding next steps” but the schools “will continue with in-person learning on January 6, 2022.”

About 60% of MCPS’ 209 schools have met or exceeded the threshold for closure, defined as 5% or more of its students and staff members reporting a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days.

The only schools that will have virtual classes on Thursday are:

• Rock Terrace School in Rockville

• Cannon Road Elementary School in Silver Spring

• North Chevy Chase Elementary School

• Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg

• Monocacy Elementary School in Dickerson

• Roberto Clemente Middle School in Germantown

• Forest Knolls Elementary School in Silver Spring

• Waters Landing Elementary School in Germantown

• Rosemont Elementary School in Gaithersburg

• Seneca Valley High School in Germantown

• Sherwood Elementary School in Sandy Spring

When making closure decisions, MCPS considers whether the bulk of the cases are among employees or students, and how the number of people affected might hinder operations, MCPS spokesman Chris Cram said in an interview on Tuesday.

For example, if a large number of food service workers test positive in the school, making it difficult to distribute meals, or if too many teachers are out with not enough substitutes available, the school will likely close, Cram said.

MCPS on Tuesday began publishing a list on its website, to be updated each school day, that shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported at each school in the past two weeks, and an indicator of how close each school is to meeting the threshold for possible closure.

Schools color coded green have less than 3% of students and staff members with positive COVID-19 tests in the past 14 days. Schools with more than 3% but less than 5% of students and employees who have tested positive in the past two weeks are coded yellow, and schools with more than 5% with positive cases are coded red.

The list of schools and their status can be found here.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com