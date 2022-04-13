$10M donation in memory of Pat O’Neill creates scholarship for low-income students

Pat O'Neill File photo

A $10 million donation in memory of longtime Montgomery County school board member Pat O’Neill will create a new scholarship awarding $10,000 each to 200 graduating seniors from low- to moderate-income homes.

The awards will be given out over five years, beginning with the graduating class of 2023.

The donation was made by the Normal R. Rales and Ruth Rales Foundation to the MCPS Educational Foundation.

Eligible students must have a weighted GPA of at least 4.0, and each applicant will submit an essay reviewed by a panel established by the Educational Foundation. Recipients will be called “Rales-O’Neill scholars,” according to a press release from MCPS.

“My daughters and I and our entire family are so appreciative of this wonderful and very special honor being given to Pat, and I know how proud she would be,” said O’Neill’s husband of 49 years, Rick.

Pat O’Neill was the longest serving member in school board history, serving her sixth four-year term when she died in September. She was 71.

Pat O’Neill lived most of her life in Montgomery County. She and her husband both graduated from Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda in 1968. The couple’s two daughters, Jenny and Melissa, are also graduates of MCPS.

O’Neill won the Maryland Association of Boards of Education Charles Willis Award for outstanding school board service and was named one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the D.C. area by Washingtonian magazine in 2015.

She served five one-year terms as the board’s president and six terms as vice president. She was chair of the board’s Policy Management Committee.

Before joining the school board, O’Neill spent 12 years as a PTA volunteer and a leader in the Walt Whitman cluster of PTAs.

The Norman R. Rales and Ruth Rales Foundation has supported several initiatives in MCPS, including tutoring programs, summer programs, expanding college readiness programs, and a pilot program to improve reading proficiency in elementary schools.

A tribute event to formally announce the scholarship is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the KID Museum in Bethesda.