.Rockville’s sister city in Taiwan donates 10,000 surgical masks

Plus: Off-duty firefighter saves 8-year-old girl in Clopper Lake; Montgomery County police to host food drive

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
Yilan City, Rockville’s Taiwanese sister city, donated 10,000 surgical face masks Friday to help Rockville combat COVID-19.

The masks were donated by TECRO, an office tasked with developing relationships between Taiwan and the U.S., which oversees 11 offices nationwide. [Montgomery Community Media]

Off-duty firefighter saves 8-year-old girl in Clopper Lake

An off-duty Takoma Park Firefighter said a hike with his wife turned into a rescue mission when he saw a little girl drowning.

John Peppel, a Takoma Park fire captain, said he and his wife noticed something troubling in Clopper Lake on Thursday. [WJLA]

Montgomery County police to host food drive

The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a food drive — called “No Empty Plates For People and Their Pets” — on June 11.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the curbside dropoff site, 100 Edison Park Drive in Gaithersburg. People can stay inside their car while a volunteer picks up their items. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 82 and a low around 60

In case you missed it…

Kensington man charged with assaulting group on Capital Crescent Trail, as seen in video

Protesters take over Rockville Piker to support Black Lives Matter

Summer camps reinventing themselves in response to coronavirus pandemic

