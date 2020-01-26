One seriously injured in Rockville crash
Driver’s injuries described as ‘life-threatening’
Montgomery County police said a two-vehicle crash in Rockville on Friday night left one driver with life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened on Md. 355, between Shady Grove Road and Redland Road.
Police said in a press release that Fathi Hamadi Moudoud, 34, of Reserve Champion Drive in Rockville, was driving a 2013 Honda Fit south on Md. 355.
Shortly before 10 p.m., the Fit crossed the center median and hit a 2012 Honda Civic traveling north on Md. 355.
Moudoud was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the press release said.
The Honda Civic driver – Ali Reza Nassabeh, 62, whose hometown was not provided — was not injured, police said.
Police have asked anyone with information about the crash to call them at 240-773-6620.