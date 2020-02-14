Man fatally stabbed; woman in custody, police say
Attack reported in Rockville on Thursday night
A man stabbed in Rockville on Thursday night has died, Montgomery County police said.
A woman who knew the man was in custody on Friday morning, police wrote in a post on Twitter.
The stabbing was reported Thursday night in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue, according to the police department’s post. Police received a call at 11:16 p.m.
The man died at a hospital, according to police.
Police did not provide additional details, including the identity of the man and the woman. They said they will release more information as they confirm it.