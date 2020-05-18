Rockville officials set $140.2M budget; no tax rate increase
Feinberg opposed because of last-minute change
Rockville City Council members from left: Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton, Monique Ashton, and Beryl Feinberg. Shown on the bottom row, from left: David Myles and Mark Pierzchala
Photos from Rockville
The Rockville City Council has approved a $140.2 million budget that includes no tax rate changes for the next fiscal year.
The budget, approved on May 11, passed 4-1. Council Member Beryl Feinberg voted no because she disagreed with a last-minute change in the budget.
The change involved City Manager Rob DiSpirito’s request to create a Department of Housing and Community Services, which would include reclassifying one position and adding a housing specialist position.
The need for housing help is growing because of the public health crisis, DiSpirito said.
“We had housing needs yesterday. We have them today. They’re only going to be worse tomorrow,” he told the council.
To fund the change, he recommended deferring the $160,000 construction cost of an additional gender-neutral and family restroom at Dogwood Park for a year. Because of park activities being canceled, the existing bathroom is not being used and most likely won’t be until next summer.
Feinberg said she supported reclassifying a position to become a director for the department.
But she did not agree with funding a housing specialist position until the city knows its fiscal situation better. She recommended funding other positions that have been vacant longer, such as a deputy city clerk position, which has been vacant for 126 days.
She also suggested not hiring someone for that position and several other vacant positions for six months, so the city could avoid layoffs if its financial situation worsens.
Feinberg said she didn’t agree with the message the city would send to the LGBTQ community by delaying the gender-neutral bathroom.
“If we’re going to wait until June or July to get further description for this new department and reorganization, then we can delay in hiring the housing specialist,” she said at the meeting. “We don’t need to fund that tonight. That can wait.”
DiSpirito said there were other options for funding the housing specialist position by cutting expenses elsewhere — food for events, a finance software package, travel and training expenses, and other costs — for a total of $138,000.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the reclassification of a position to become a director, as well as funding the housing specialist position when a plan for the department is presented in June or July. The vote included funding to come from the deferral of construction costs for the Dogwood Park bathroom.
Feinberg voted against the motion.
The FY21 operating budget increased by $1.3 million, or a little less than 1%, from the FY20 budget. The general fund budget remained flat compared to the current year.
The council cut more than $317,500 from its budget in the funds for debt service, special activities and the RedGate Golf Course fund.
The current real property tax rate of 29.2 cents per $100 of assessed value did not change for the next year. No changes were made for the personal property tax rate of 80.5 cents and parking district tax rate of 33 cents.
The $70.4 million FY21 capital improvements program budget decreased 9.3%, or $7.2 million, from the current budget. There were decreases in all capital projects, except for the projects under special activities and refuse.
The CIP budget is contingent on the sale of $21.4 million in water and sewer bonds, which is expected to happen before January.
The council also unanimously approved no increases to water and sewer rates for the next fiscal year. The rates range from $5.61 to $18.07 per 1,000 gallons.
City officials unanimously set a service charge rate of $445 per residential property a year for collection and disposal of recycling, refuse and yard waste. The rate is the same for the current year.
The council expects to revisit the city budget in the summer or fall if there are fiscal impacts because of the pandemic.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.