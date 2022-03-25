Rift deepens between Sen. Smith and ACLU

A blog post published this month by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland has widened a growing rift between the venerable organization and Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair William C. Smith Jr. (D-Silver Spring).

The split between the civil rights organization and Smith could have profound policy implications for the state going forward. [Maryland Matters]

Furor over multi-member districts returns as map trial wraps up

An attorney for petitioners against the state’s new legislative map argued in the Court of Appeals on Thursday that the use of both single- and multi-member districts conflicts with other constitutional provisions.

David K. Bowersox argued that Maryland’s use of both single- and multi-member districts conflicts with the Maryland Declaration of Rights’ guarantee that elections be “free” and equal protection under law. [Maryland Matters]

Montgomery County trying to fill 50 police positions

A fast-track recruitment strategy is now in place to help Montgomery County police get at least 50 new officers.

The department normally has 1,300 sworn officers working the streets, but has found it difficult to bring in new officers. [WDVM]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with a high around 61 and a low around 43



