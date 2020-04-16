Ride On passengers must use face coverings
Ride On passengers must use face coverings
Montgomery County Department of Transportation says Ride On passengers must wear face coverings aboard buses, starting Thursday. This week, the county government provided Ride On bus operators with face coverings.
MCDOT said in a statement that any passenger that does not comply with this mandate “may be directed not to board the vehicle or to exit the vehicle.” [Montgomery Community Media]
MCPS offers ‘Mindful Moment’ videos to help manage stress
Montgomery County Public Schools has created a series of mindfulness videos for the staff, students and community to address the multitude of current emotions and circumstances.
The goal is to deliver simple and effective tools to help manage anxiety and stress. Each “Mindful Moment” is 10 to 20 minutes and covers one specific technique. [Montgomery County Public Schools]
In Bethesda, a small enclave holds back the McMansions
At a time when many older homes in Montgomery County are being torn down and replaced by behemoth beacons of modernity, Greenwich Forest stands in stark contrast to the McMansionization of neighborhoods that surround it.
This small Bethesda enclave, composed of 94 houses, takes pride in its historic homes hidden among large oak trees. [Washington Post]
Today’s weather
Partly cloudy, with a high around 52 and a low around 34
