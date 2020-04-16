 Ride On passengers must use face coverings
  • .Bethesda
  • .Ride On passengers must use face coverings

Ride On passengers must use face coverings

Plus: MCPS offers 'Mindful Moment' videos to help manage stress; In Bethesda, a small enclave holds back the McMansions

| Published:
morning-notes

Ride On passengers must use face coverings

Montgomery County Department of Transportation says Ride On passengers must wear face coverings aboard buses, starting Thursday. This week, the county government provided Ride On bus operators with face coverings.

MCDOT said in a statement that any passenger that does not comply with this mandate “may be directed not to board the vehicle or to exit the vehicle.” [Montgomery Community Media]

MCPS offers ‘Mindful Moment’ videos to help manage stress

Montgomery County Public Schools has created a series of mindfulness videos for the staff, students and community to address the multitude of current emotions and circumstances.

The goal is to deliver simple and effective tools to help manage anxiety and stress. Each “Mindful Moment” is 10 to 20 minutes and covers one specific technique. [Montgomery County Public Schools]

In Bethesda, a small enclave holds back the McMansions

At a time when many older homes in Montgomery County are being torn down and replaced by behemoth beacons of modernity, Greenwich Forest stands in stark contrast to the McMansionization of neighborhoods that surround it.

This small Bethesda enclave, composed of 94 houses, takes pride in its historic homes hidden among large oak trees. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 52 and a low around 34

In case you missed it…

County considering redevelopment of Chevy Chase Library

Bill would halt residential rent increases during pandemic

Westbard developers propose changing apartment complex to senior living facility

 

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Coronavirus Chronicles: Mind, body and spirit

‘I was relaxing in Bethesda when I received a call from a number I didn’t recognize. My parents had been involved in a serious car accident’
Untitled design (38)

Montgomery County COVID-19 cases top 2,000

Total of 10,782 cases in Maryland

More than 35K in Montgomery County seek initial unemployment claims since early March

More than 35,100 people have filed since early March

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Production Coordinator |

Walker & Dunlop

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Communications Specialist |

National Children's Museum

Account Executive |

JG Wentworth

Legal Assistant |

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Marketing Internship Summer 2020 |

Washington Wizards

Associate Oral Historian |

American Institute of Physics

Manager, CE Provider Services |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending