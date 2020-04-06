 Restaurants team up to distribute hot meals
Plus: File of Life is collection of medical information; Chef selling pantry items

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
Several restaurants in Montgomery County have teamed up with Silver Spring Cares, a nonprofit, to provide hot meals during the coronavirus crisis.

Small Things Matter then distributes the meals, on Sunday in the El Golfo parking lot, serving a line of cars and loading the meals into trunks as part of their “no-contact distribution.” [WJLA]

File of Life is collection of medical information

File of Life is a comprehensive new document offered through Montgomery County that’s helping people prepare for an unexpected trip to the hospital emergency room.

It asks about everything from medications and allergies to emergency contacts, to be condensed into a small, portable packet. The packet can fit in a pocket and comes with a magnet strip for easy and accessible storage on the fridge. [WTOP]

Chef selling pantry items

Well-known local chef Geoff Tracy has come up with an idea to support his employees and help the community while keeping the kitchens going at Chef Geoff’s in Northwest D.C. and Lia’s in Chevy Chase: sales of pantry items.

“We also set up a neighborhood pantry where we basically sell items that the community needs right now: gloves, bleach, tissues, toilet paper. I’ve got pasta, pasta sauces, some snacks, cold drinks,” Tracy said. All profits go to the staff. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 68 and a low around 50

In case you missed it…

Gaithersburg man fatally shoots estranged wife and a neighbor, kills himself

Council might suspend 5-cent carryout bag tax during pandemic

Leading during a pandemic: A Q&A with MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith

