Report breaks down time Montgomery County officers spend on violent crime
Plus: China donates 20K masks to Montgomery County; Girl Power contest deadline extended
Police officers in Montgomery County spent about 4% of their time responding to calls for violent crime, according to recent data.
The New York Times recently conducted a review of wide-ranging data from three police departments across the country. About 50% of a police officer’s time this year in Montgomery County was spent responding to noncriminal calls or traffic issues. [Montgomery Community Media]
China donates 20K masks to Montgomery County
Montgomery County received 20,000 masks from its sister city in China.
The masks were shipped across the seas from county’s sister city, Xi’an, China, to protect Montgomery County front line workers during the COVID-19 health crisis. [WDVM]
Girl Power contest deadline extended
The deadline to submit entries for the annual Girl Power contest has been extended through Friday, due to the ongoing pandemic.
Led by the Montgomery County Commission for Women, the competition invites residents to submit a poem, short story, or drawing that addresses the following question: What barriers do you think still exist for women and girls and how can you help to break them? [Patch]
