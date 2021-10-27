Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: Oct. 19-26

5308 Burling Terrace, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, six-bathroom single-family home
List price: $4,875,000
Sold price: $4,875,000
5608 Mclean Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,350,000
Sold price: $2,520,000
4960 Fairmont Ave #1503, Bethesda
Three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo
List price: $2,495,000
Sold price: $2,450,000
4405 Standford St., Chevy Chase
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,450,000
Sold price: $2,450,000
4312 Locust Lane, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,400,000
Sold price: $2,250,000
5508 Grove St., Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,795,000
Sold price: $2,020,000
5116 Lawton Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,995,000
Sold price: $1,995,000
6314 Walhonding Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,699,000
Sold price: $1,930,000