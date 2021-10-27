2021 | Real Estate

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: Oct. 19-26

Notable homes sold in the past week

Bethesda Beat Staff
5308 Burling Terrace, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, six-bathroom single-family home
List price: $4,875,000
Sold price: $4,875,000

5608 Mclean Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,350,000
Sold price: $2,520,000

4960 Fairmont Ave #1503, Bethesda
Three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo
List price: $2,495,000
Sold price: $2,450,000

4405 Standford St., Chevy Chase
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,450,000
Sold price: $2,450,000

4312 Locust Lane, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,400,000
Sold price: $2,250,000

5508 Grove St., Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,795,000
Sold price: $2,020,000

5116 Lawton Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,995,000
Sold price: $1,995,000

6314 Walhonding Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,699,000
Sold price: $1,930,000

