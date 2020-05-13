 Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: May 5-12
3701 Blackthorn Court, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,000,000
Sold price: $1,950,000

3701 Blackthorn Court

4533 Windsor Lane, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,599,900
Sold price: $1,600,000

4533 Windsor Lane

9734 Beman Woods Way, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,425,000
Sold price: $1,235,000

9734 Beman Woods Way

4805 Scarsdale Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,158,000
Sold price: $1,100,000

4805 Scarsdale Road

11908 Hunting Ridge Court, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $929,900
Sold price: $965,000

11908 Hunting Ridge Court

6520 Wiscasset Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home
List price: $885,000
Sold price: $925,000

6520 Wiscasset Road

6113 Walhonding Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $920,000
Sold price: $920,000

6113 Walhonding Road

