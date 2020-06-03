Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: May 26-June 2
Notable homes sold in the past week
6911 Radnor Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, seven-bedroom single-family home
List price: $2,795,000
Sold price: $2,400,000
5110 Battery Lane, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,395,000
Sold price: $2,279,000
7904 Glenbrook Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,195,000
Sold price: $1,800,000
4800 Drummond Ave., Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,500,000
Sold price: $1,760,000
5221 Massachusetts Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,695,000
Sold price: $1,650,000
5600 Kirkside Drive, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,525,000
Sold price: $1,500,000
5311 Albemarle St., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,495,000
Sold price: $1,495,000
5709 Kirkwood Drive, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,275,000
Sold price: $1,270,000
5304 Westpath Way, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,225,000
Sold price: $1,225,000