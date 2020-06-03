 Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: May 26-June 2
  • .2020
  • .Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: May 26-June 2

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: May 26-June 2

Notable homes sold in the past week

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:

6911 Radnor Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, seven-bedroom single-family home
List price: $2,795,000
Sold price: $2,400,000

5110 Battery Lane, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,395,000
Sold price: $2,279,000

5110 Battery Lane

7904 Glenbrook Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,195,000
Sold price: $1,800,000

7904 Glenbrook Road

4800 Drummond Ave., Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,500,000
Sold price: $1,760,000

4800 Drummond Ave.

5221 Massachusetts Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,695,000
Sold price: $1,650,000

5221 Massachusetts Ave.

5600 Kirkside Drive, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,525,000
Sold price: $1,500,000

5600 Kirkside Drive

5311 Albemarle St., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,495,000
Sold price: $1,495,000

5311 Albemarle St.

5709 Kirkwood Drive, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,275,000
Sold price: $1,270,000

5709 Kirkwood Drive

5304 Westpath Way, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,225,000
Sold price: $1,225,000

5304 Westpath Way

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Raskin, Trone, Sarbanes take sweeping leads in Congress primary races

Four sitting circuit judges are ahead of two challengers

UPDATED: Harris, Dasgupta lead Board of Education at-large race

Austin in third; updated results expected later Tuesday night

UPDATED: Montgomery County polls staying open to accommodate long lines of voters

Four polling centers still busy after scheduled deadline Tuesday night

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending