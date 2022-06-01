2022 | Real Estate

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: May 24-31

Notable homes sold in the past week

By Bethesda Beat Staff
share this

6936 Carmichael Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,250,000
Sold price: $3,310,000

6936 Carmichael Ave.

5900 Durbin Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,390,000
Sold price: $3,134,895

5900 Durbin Road

5334 Goldsboro Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,895,000
Sold price: $3,000,000

5334 Goldsboro Road

7516 Granada Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,695,000
Sold price: $2,750,000

7516 Granada Drive

5607 Chesterbrook Road, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,495,000
Sold price: $2,661,000

5607 Chesterbrook Road

5300 Boxwood Court, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,195,000
Sold price: $2,500,000

5300 Boxwood Court

3606 Stewart Driveway, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,200,000
Sold price: $2,344,999

3606 Stewart Driveway

5135 Manning Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,175,000
Sold price: $2,340,000

5135 Manning Drive

6320 Haviland Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,155,000
Sold price: $2,289,425

6320 Haviland Drive

Related Stories