Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: May 19-26
Notable homes sold in the past week
Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:
5817 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,950,000
Sold price: $1,815,000
7004 Richard Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,749,900
Sold price: $1,740,000
8603 Rayburn Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,795,000
Sold price: $1,700,000
7909 Tilbury St., Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,595,000
Sold price: $1,200,000
5015 Rodman Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,075,000
Sold price: $1,120,000
7004 Maple Ave., Chevy Chase
Three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,100,000
Sold price: $1,085,000