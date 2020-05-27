 Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: May 19-26
Notable homes sold in the past week

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:

5817 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,950,000
Sold price: $1,815,000

5817 Bradley Blvd.

7004 Richard Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,749,900
Sold price: $1,740,000

7004 Richard Drive

8603 Rayburn Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,795,000
Sold price: $1,700,000

8603 Rayburn Road

7909 Tilbury St., Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,595,000
Sold price: $1,200,000

7909 Tilbury St.

5015 Rodman Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,075,000
Sold price: $1,120,000

5015 Rodman Road

7004 Maple Ave., Chevy Chase
Three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,100,000
Sold price: $1,085,000

7004 Maple Ave.

