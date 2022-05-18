Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: May 10-17

9812 Bentcross Drive, Potomac
Eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom single-family home
List price: $4,250,000
Sold price: $3,900,000
5903 Kirby Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,349,000
Sold price: $3,535,000
6808 Broxburn Drive, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,295,000
Sold price: $2,995,000
8402 Rapley Ridge Lane, Potomac
Six-bedroom, six-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,995,000
Sold price: $2,800,000
10837 South Glen Road, Potomac
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,850,000
Sold price: $2,250,000
10613 Willowbrook Drive, Potomac
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,300,000
Sold price: $2,150,000
6622 Braeburn Parkway, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,995,000
Sold price: $1,995,000
8116 Rayburn Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,795,000
Sold price: $1,795,000
11525 Springridge Road, Potomac
Five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,225,000
Sold price: $1,416,000