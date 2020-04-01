Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: March 24-31
Notable homes sold in the past week
7834 Aberdeen Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,449,000
Sold price: $2,400,000
6604 Pyle Road, Bethesda
Seven-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,749,900
Sold price: $1,650,000
5924 Johnson Ave., Bethesda
Four-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,275,000
Sold price: $1,300,000
10711 Lockland Road, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,197,000
Sold price: $1,167,000
171 Winsome Circle, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhouse
List price: $1,174,900
Sold price: $1,165,000
8808 Potomac Station, Potomac
Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,195,000
Sold price: $1,160,000
8903 Ridge Place, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,290,000
Sold price: $1,150,000
10505 Gainsborough Road, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,125,000
Sold price: $1,110,000