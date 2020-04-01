 Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: March 24-31
Notable homes sold in the past week

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:

7834 Aberdeen Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,449,000
Sold price: $2,400,000

7834 Aberdeen Road

6604 Pyle Road, Bethesda
Seven-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,749,900
Sold price: $1,650,000

6604 Pyle Road

5924 Johnson Ave., Bethesda
Four-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,275,000
Sold price: $1,300,000

5924 Johnson Ave.

10711 Lockland Road, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,197,000
Sold price: $1,167,000

10711 Lockland Road

171 Winsome Circle, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhouse
List price: $1,174,900
Sold price: $1,165,000

171 Winsome Circle

8808 Potomac Station, Potomac
Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,195,000
Sold price: $1,160,000

8808 Potomac Station

8903 Ridge Place, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,290,000
Sold price: $1,150,000

8903 Ridge Place

10505 Gainsborough Road, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,125,000
Sold price: $1,110,000

10505 Gainsborough Road

