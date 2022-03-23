Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: March 15-22

3 Grafton St., Chevy Chase
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $4,250,000
Sold price: $3,770,000
4313 Rosedale Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, six-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,100,000
Sold price: $3,100,000
8108 Kerry Lane, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,025,000
Sold price: $2,230,000
6919 Carmichael Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,650,000
Sold price: $2,077,000
5241 Westpath Way, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,575,000
Sold price: $1,948,000
6627 Landon Lane, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,060,000
Sold price: $1,917,500
5810 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,995,000
Sold price: $1,900,000
9107 Ewing Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,750,000
Sold price: $1,765,000
5240 Duvall Drive, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,299,000
Sold price: $1,675,000