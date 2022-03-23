2022 | Real Estate

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: March 15-22

Notable homes sold in the past week

By Bethesda Beat Staff
share this

3 Grafton St., Chevy Chase
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $4,250,000
Sold price: $3,770,000

3 Grafton St.

4313 Rosedale Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, six-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,100,000
Sold price: $3,100,000

4313 Rosedale Ave.

8108 Kerry Lane, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,025,000
Sold price: $2,230,000

8108 Kerry Lane

6919 Carmichael Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,650,000
Sold price: $2,077,000

6919 Carmichael Ave.

5241 Westpath Way, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,575,000
Sold price: $1,948,000

5241 Westpath Way

6627 Landon Lane, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,060,000
Sold price: $1,917,500

6627 Landon Lane

5810 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,995,000
Sold price: $1,900,000

5810 Bradley Blvd.

9107 Ewing Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,750,000
Sold price: $1,765,000

9107 Ewing Drive

5240 Duvall Drive, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,299,000
Sold price: $1,675,000

5240 Duvall Drive

Related Stories