.Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: June 30-July 7

Notable homes sold in the past week

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:

5204 Kenwood Ave., Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $4,500,000
Sold price: $4,500,000

9510 Hemswell Place, Potomac
Seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,995,000
Sold price: $3,820,000

9510 Hemswell Place

8605 Rapley Gate Terrace, Potomac
Six-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,625,000
Sold price: $2,555,000

8605 Rapley Gate Terrace

10109 Iron Gate Road, Potomac
Six-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,495,000
Sold price: $2,440,000

10109 Iron Gate Road
5404 Waneta Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,195,000
Sold price: $2,195,000

5404 Waneta Road
8905 Abbey Terrace, Potomac
Five-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,795,000
Sold price: $1,772,500

8905 Abbey Terrace
4603 Maple Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,749,000
Sold price: $1,749,000

4603 Maple Ave.
3911 Underwood St., Chevy Chase
Three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,395,000
Sold price: $1,576,000

3911 Underwood St.
8515 Lynwood Place, Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,275,000
Sold price: $1,275,000

8515 Lynwood Place

3 Park Overlook Court, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,175,000
Sold price: $1,180,000

3 Park Overlook Court
10314 Thornbush Lane, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,250,000
Sold price: $1,110,000

