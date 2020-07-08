Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: June 30-July 7
Notable homes sold in the past week
5204 Kenwood Ave., Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $4,500,000
Sold price: $4,500,000
9510 Hemswell Place, Potomac
Seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,995,000
Sold price: $3,820,000
8605 Rapley Gate Terrace, Potomac
Six-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,625,000
Sold price: $2,555,000
10109 Iron Gate Road, Potomac
Six-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,495,000
Sold price: $2,440,000
5404 Waneta Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,195,000
Sold price: $2,195,000
8905 Abbey Terrace, Potomac
Five-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,795,000
Sold price: $1,772,500
4603 Maple Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,749,000
Sold price: $1,749,000
3911 Underwood St., Chevy Chase
Three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,395,000
Sold price: $1,576,000
8515 Lynwood Place, Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,275,000
Sold price: $1,275,000
3 Park Overlook Court, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,175,000
Sold price: $1,180,000
10314 Thornbush Lane, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,250,000
Sold price: $1,110,000