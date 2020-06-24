 Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: June 16-23
Notable homes sold in the past week

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:

7613 Glenbrook Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,595,000
Sold price: $3,200,000

7613 Glenbrook Road

8506 Garfield St., Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: 1,895,000
Sold price: $1,870,000

8506 Garfield St.

8606 Ridge Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,895,000
Sold price: $1,865,000

8606 Ridge Road

9511 Lindale Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,699,000
Sold price: $1,699,000

9511 Lindale Drive

6004 Henning St., Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,569,000
Sold price: $1,577,500

6004 Henning St.

6415 Lone Oak Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,297,000
Sold price: $1,285,000

6415 Lone Oak Drive

5200 Brookeway Drive, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,249,000
Sold price: $1,225,000

5200 Brookeway Drive

5609 Lone Oak Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,175,000
Sold price: $1,175,000

5609 Lone Oak Drive

8914 Grant St., Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,165,000
Sold price: $1,100,000

8914 Grant St.

9446 Sunnyfield Court, Potomac
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,125,000
Sold price: $1,000,000

9446 Sunnyfield Court

