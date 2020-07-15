Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: July 7-14
Notable homes sold in the past week
8611 Country Club Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,900,000
Sold price: $2,275,000
5204 Saratoga Ave., Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,949,900
Sold price: $1,850,000
8618 Ridge Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,649,900
Sold price: $1,580,000
9125 Fernwood Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,495,000
Sold price: $1,470,000
4412 Boxwood Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,375,000
Sold price: $1,417,000
9805 Kendale Road, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,525,000
Sold price: $1,410,000
10423 Grey Fox Road, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,250,000
Sold price: $1,310,000
4816 Earlston Drive, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,299,900
Sold price: $1,300,000
5007 Nahant St., Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,350,000
Sold price: $1,265,000
12445 Ansin Circle Drive, Potomac
Four-bedroom, five-bathroom townhouse
List price: $1,279,000
Sold price: $1,210,000