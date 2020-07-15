 Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: July 7-14
  • .2020
  • .Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: July 7-14

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: July 7-14

Notable homes sold in the past week

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:

8611 Country Club Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,900,000
Sold price: $2,275,000

8611 Country Club Drive
8611 Country Club Drive

5204 Saratoga Ave., Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,949,900
Sold price: $1,850,000

5204 Saratoga Ave.
5204 Saratoga Ave.

8618 Ridge Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,649,900
Sold price: $1,580,000

8618 Ridge Road
8618 Ridge Road

9125 Fernwood Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,495,000
Sold price: $1,470,000

9125 Fernwood Road
9125 Fernwood Road

4412 Boxwood Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,375,000
Sold price: $1,417,000

4412 Boxwood Road
4412 Boxwood Road

9805 Kendale Road, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,525,000
Sold price: $1,410,000

9805 Kendale Road
9805 Kendale Road

10423 Grey Fox Road, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,250,000
Sold price: $1,310,000

10423 Grey Fox Road
10423 Grey Fox Road

4816 Earlston Drive, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,299,900
Sold price: $1,300,000

4816 Earlston Drive
4816 Earlston Drive

5007 Nahant St., Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,350,000
Sold price: $1,265,000

5007 Nahant St.
5007 Nahant St.

12445 Ansin Circle Drive, Potomac
Four-bedroom, five-bathroom townhouse
List price: $1,279,000
Sold price: $1,210,000

12445 Ansin Circle Drive
12445 Ansin Circle Drive

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Coronavirus dept of health photo

Montgomery County losing ground on its benchmarks for reopening

County has had 15,986 cases of COVID-19 and 725 confirmed deaths
morning-notes

Tattoo parlors frustrated by county reopening rules

Plus: In county, 74 percent of new COVID-19 patients are Hispanic; ICE requests cooperation from Montgomery County

County Council interviewing 16 finalists for Policing Advisory Commission

More than 200 residents applied for 13 positions

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending