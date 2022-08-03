2022 | Real Estate

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: July 26-Aug. 2

Notable homes sold in the past week

By Bethesda Beat Staff
5216 Westpath Way, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,995,000
Sold price: $2,995,000

6213 Dahlonega Road, Bethesda
Seven-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,895,000
Sold price: $2,959,110

7829 Aberdeen Road, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,995,000
Sold price: $2,830,000

7204 Radnor Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $3,295,000
Sold price: $2,799,000

5500 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,399,000
Sold price: $2,338,000

9927 Mayfield Drive, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,695,000
Sold price: $1,685,000

6617 Kenhill Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,650,000
Sold price: $1,650,000

4507 Dalton Road, Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,249,000
Sold price: $1,570,000

