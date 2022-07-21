2022 | Real Estate

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: July 13-20

Notable homes sold in the past week

By Bethesda Beat Staff
8704 Ewing Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: Not available
Sold price: $2,085,500

4703 Chevy Chase Blvd., Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,000,000
Sold price: $2,000,000

5007 Rockmere Court, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,950,000
Sold price: $1,950,000

6000 Cromwell Drive, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,595,000
Sold price: $1,833,000

6006 Wilmett Road, Bethesda
Seven-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,795,000
Sold price: $1,795,000

4807 Grantham Ave., Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,700,000
Sold price: $1,795,000

5333 Merriam St., Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhouse
List price: $1,610,000
Sold price: $1,690,000

5315 Merriam St., Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhouse
List price: $1,490,000
Sold price: $1,490,000

5307 Augusta St., Bethesda
Three-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,195,000
Sold price: $1,400,000

