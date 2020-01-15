Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: Jan. 7-14
Notable homes sold in the past week
8721 Burning Tree Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,950,000
Sold price: $2,837,500
28 Grafton St., Chevy Chase
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,390,000
Sold price: $2,045,000
4230 Leland St., Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,095,000
Sold price: $2,005,000
5306 Sherrill Ave., Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,949,900
Sold price: $1,950,000
4700 N. Chelsea Lane, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,150,000
Sold price: $1,715,000
7823 Pearson Knoll Place, Potomac
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,499,700
Sold price: $1,400,000
9206 Fernwood Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,539,000
Sold price: $1,370,000
8510 Ewing Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,289,000
Sold price: $1,301,000
5802 Wilmett Road, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,299,000
Sold price: $1,299,000