.Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: Jan. 7-14

Notable homes sold in the past week

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:

8721 Burning Tree Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,950,000
Sold price: $2,837,500

8721 Burning Tree Road
8721 Burning Tree Road

28 Grafton St., Chevy Chase
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,390,000
Sold price: $2,045,000

28 Grafton St.
28 Grafton St.

4230 Leland St., Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,095,000
Sold price: $2,005,000

4230 Leland St.
4230 Leland St.

5306 Sherrill Ave., Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,949,900
Sold price: $1,950,000

5306 Sherrill Ave.
5306 Sherrill Ave.

4700 N. Chelsea Lane, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,150,000
Sold price: $1,715,000

4700 N. Chelsea Lane
4700 N. Chelsea Lane

7823 Pearson Knoll Place, Potomac
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,499,700
Sold price: $1,400,000

7823 Pearson Knoll Place
7823 Pearson Knoll Place

9206 Fernwood Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,539,000
Sold price: $1,370,000

9206 Fernwood Road
9206 Fernwood Road

8510 Ewing Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,289,000
Sold price: $1,301,000

8510 Ewing Drive
8510 Ewing Drive

5802 Wilmett Road, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,299,000
Sold price: $1,299,000

5802 Wilmett Road
5802 Wilmett Road

