2022 | Real Estate

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: Feb. 28-March 7

Notable homes sold in the past week

By Bethesda Beat Staff
5400 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,895,000
Sold price: $2,400,000

5501 Park St., Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,150,000
Sold price: $2,330,000

6303 Maiden Lane, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,100,000
Sold price: $2,250,000

8503 Pelham Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,215,000
Sold price: $2,215,000

6306 Marywood Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,775,000
Sold price: $1,900,000

6515 Callander Drive, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,449,000
Sold price: $1,880,000

7302 Pomander Lane, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,895,000
Sold price: $1,675,000

9900 Avenel Farm Drive, Potomac
Six-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,589,000
Sold price: $1,510,000

