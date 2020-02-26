 Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: Feb. 18-25
  • .2020
Notable homes sold in the past week

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:

907 Aberdeen Road, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,400,000
Sold price: $2,135,000

4817 Park Ave., Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,575,000
Sold price: $1,545,500

3202 Cummings Lane, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,425,000
Sold price: $1,425,000

5310 Tuscarawas Road, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,250,000
Sold price: $1,175,000

31 Sandalfoot Court, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,187,000
Sold price: $1,135,000

5303 Waneta Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $969,000
Sold price: $974,888

5906 Osceola Road, Bethesda
Three-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $929,000
Sold price: $960,000

10505 Streamview Court, Potomac
Five-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $849,000
Sold price: $898,000

