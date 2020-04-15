 Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: April 7-14
Notable homes sold in the past week

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
7515 Marbury Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,995,000
Sold price: $1,975,000

7515 Marbury Road

7402 Meadow Lane, Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,195,000
Sold price: $1,850,000

7402 Meadow Lane

10024 Kendale Road, Potomac
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,800,000
Sold price: $1,800,000

10024 Kendale Road

9026 Bronson Drive, Potomac
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,895,000
Sold price: $1,800,000

9026 Bronson Drive

5123 Fairglen Lane, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,595,000
Sold price: $1,510,000

5123 Fairglen Lane

10112 Dickens Ave., Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,325,000
Sold price: $1,288,000

10112 Dickens Ave.

3610 Shepherd St., Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,100,000
Sold price: $1,155,000

3610 Shepherd St.

9122 Town Gate Lane, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,050,000
Sold price: $1,020,000

9122 Town Gate Lane

