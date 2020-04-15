Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: April 7-14
Notable homes sold in the past week
7515 Marbury Road, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,995,000
Sold price: $1,975,000
7402 Meadow Lane, Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,195,000
Sold price: $1,850,000
10024 Kendale Road, Potomac
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,800,000
Sold price: $1,800,000
9026 Bronson Drive, Potomac
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,895,000
Sold price: $1,800,000
5123 Fairglen Lane, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,595,000
Sold price: $1,510,000
10112 Dickens Ave., Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,325,000
Sold price: $1,288,000
3610 Shepherd St., Chevy Chase
Four-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,100,000
Sold price: $1,155,000
9122 Town Gate Lane, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,050,000
Sold price: $1,020,000