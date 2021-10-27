Potomac house of NBA star John Wall is on the market

Photos from Washington Fine Properties

A Potomac house owned by former Washington Wizards star John Wall is on the market for $4.25 million.

The house at 8929 Harvest Square Court in the Kentsdale Estates development has seven bedrooms, plus nine full bathrooms and three half bathrooms, according to the listing. It has close to 17,000 square feet and sits on 2 acres.

Among its features: an indoor basketball half-court, a fitness center, a sauna, an outdoor pool and hot tub, and a movie theater that seats at least 11.

Wall played for Washington from 2010 to 2019. He now plays for the Houston Rockets.