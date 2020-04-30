Raskin named to House coronavirus response panel
Plus: Why few Maryland coronavirus tests from South Korea have been used; Maryland orders coronavirus tests for all patients, staff at nursing homes
Raskin named to House coronavirus response panel
Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday appointed seven Democratic members — including U.S. Jamie Raskin — to a newly created House panel meant to police the Trump administration’s coronavirus response efforts.
The appointments are expected to ignite a wave of congressional action to spotlight President Donald Trump’s handling of the multitrillion-dollar pandemic relief packages meant to confront the illness’ devastating toll on American life. [Politico]
Why few Maryland coronavirus tests from South Korea have been used
When Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the purchase of 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea last week, he called it “an exponential, game-changing step forward” in the state’s effort to get more people tested.
But more than 10 days after the chartered Korean Air plane landed, Maryland has not allowed access to the tests kits, much to the frustration of local, state and federal leaders seeking to alleviate community testing shortages. [Washington Post]
Maryland orders coronavirus tests for all patients, staff at nursing homes
Maryland announced Wednesday that it will test all nursing home residents and staffers for the novel coronavirus, which has spread through 194 facilities, infecting 4,822 staff members and residents and killing 516.
Officials said the state may be the first in the country to mandate universal testing. [Washington Post]
Today’s weather
A potential for heavy rainfall, with a high around 63 and a low around 51
In case you missed it…
Former Seneca Valley High football player alleges teammates raped him in 2018
Elderly living in group residences make up two-thirds of county’s COVID-19 deaths
County considers $6M more to support struggling residents, businesses, nonprofits