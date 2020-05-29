 Swimming pools stay closed in phase one of Montgomery County reopening
  • .2020
They are expected to operate, with limitations, in next phase

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:

Montgomery County on Friday said public and private community pools will stay closed when the county begins reopening on Monday morning.

However, pools may undergo inspections now, the county said in a press release.

Swimming pools are expected to return to operations when the county enters the second phase of its reopening. There is no timetable for when the second phase will take effect.

When pools open, there will be limitations, including:

  • Swimmers must maintain a minimum six-foot physical distance while in the pool and on the grounds
  • Staff and patrons will be required to wear face coverings when outside the water whenever possible
  • Pools must have soap and hand sanitizer for use
  • Pools must have an ample supply of equipment such as noodles and kickboards (where allowed) to minimize sharing
  • Pool operators must disinfect frequently touched surfaces at least twice daily and clean floors, toilets and sinks with soap and water daily

Wading pools, hot tubs, spray or splash pads, and lazy river pools will remain closed.

The state has posted more guidance about swimming pools online.

The county said people can schedule a preopening inspection by contacting Licensure & Regulatory Services at 240-777-3986 or calling 311.

