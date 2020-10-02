 Where to find a ballot drop box in Montgomery County
  • .2020
  • .Where to find a ballot drop box in Montgomery County

Where to find a ballot drop box in Montgomery County

More will be available on Oct. 15, 24

By Briana Adhikusuma Follow @briadhikusuma
| Published:

Pictured is a mail-in ballot drop off box used during the primary election.

File photo

Montgomery County residents can drop off their mail-in ballots for the general election in 25 drop boxes across the county.

Sixteen more will be available starting Oct. 15, then nine more on Oct. 24.

Drop boxes available now

Bethesda:
• Walt Whitman High School: 7100 Whittier Blvd.

Burtonsville:
• Marilyn J. Praisner Recreation Center: 14906 Old Columbia Pike

Chevy Chase:
• Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center: 4301 Willow Lane

Clarksburg:
• Clarksburg High School: 22500 Wims Road

Damascus:
• Damascus Community Recreation Center: 25520 Oak Drive

Gaithersburg:
• Board of Elections: 18753 N. Frederick Ave.
• Activity Center at Bohrer Park: 506 S. Frederick Ave.
• Watkins Mill High School: 10301 Apple Ridge Road

Germantown:
• Germantown Community Recreation Center: 18905 Kingsview Road

North Bethesda:
• Montgomery County Conference Center (Marriott Bethesda North): 5967 Executive Blvd.

Poolesville:
• Poolesville High School: 17501 W. Willard Road

Potomac:
• Potomac Community Recreation Center: 11315 Falls Road

Rockville:
• City of Rockville (city hall parking lot): 111 Maryland Ave.
• Executive Office Building: 101 Monroe St.
• Col. Zadok Magruder High School: 5939 Muncaster Mill Road
• Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Recreation Center: 13850 Travilah Road

Sandy Spring:
• Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Department: 17921 Brooke Road

Silver Spring:
• Mid-County Community Recreation Center: 2004 Queensguard Road
• Montgomery Blair High School: 51 University Blvd. East
• Silver Spring Civic Building: 1 Veterans Place
• Springbrook High School: 201 Valley Brooke Drive
• Wheaton High School: 12401 Dalewood Drive
• White Oak Community Recreation Center: 1700 April Lane

Takoma Park:
• Takoma Park Community Center: 7500 Maple Ave.

Wheaton:
• Wheaton Library and Recreation Center: 11701 Georgia Ave.

***

Drop boxes available on Oct. 15

Bethesda:
• Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School: 4301 East-West Highway
• Walter Johnson High School: 6400 Rock Spring Drive

Burtonsville:
• Paint Branch High School: 14121 Old Columbia Pike

Damascus:
• Damascus High School: 25921 Ridge Road

Gaithersburg:
• Gaithersburg High School: 101 Education Blvd.
• Quince Orchard High School: 15800 Quince Orchard Road

Germantown:
• Northwest High School: 13501 Richter Farm Road
• Seneca Valley High School: 19401 Crystal Rock Drive

Kensington:
• Albert Einstein High School: 11135 Newport Mill Road

Potomac:
• Winston Churchill High School: 11300 Gainsborough Road

Rockville:
• Richard Montgomery High School: 250 Richard Montgomery Drive
• Rockville High School: 2100 Baltimore Road
• Thomas S. Wootton High School: 2100 Wootton Parkway

Silver Spring:
• James Hubert Blake High School: 300 Norwood Road
• John F. Kennedy High School: 1901 Randolph Road
• Northwood High School: 919 University Blvd. West

***

Drop boxes available on Oct. 24

Brookeville:
• Longwood Recreation Center: 19300 Georgia Ave.

Chevy Chase:
• Friendship Heights Village Center: 4433 South Park Ave.

Gaithersburg:
• Robertson Park Youth Center: 801 Rabbitt Road
• Upper County Community Recreation Center: 8201 Emory Grove Road

Potomac:
• Bette Carol Thompson Scotland Recreation Center: 7700 Scotland Drive

Sandy Spring:
• Sherwood High School: 300 Olney-Sandy Spring Road

Silver Spring:
• East County Recreation Center: 3310 Gateshead Manor Way
• Gwendolyn E. Coffield Recreation Center: 2450 Lyttonsville Road
• Schweinhaut Senior Center: 1000 Forest Glen Road

***

Drop boxes available for residents of neighborhoods only:
•Leisure World
• Asbury in Gaithersburg
• Riderwood Village in Silver Spring

Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Council urges public access to vote canvassing

Voter intimidation will not be tolerated, election official says
Coronavirus dept of health photo

Montgomery County reports largest increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly a month

There have been 22,810 confirmed cases in the county
morning-notes

Ambitious try at bus rapid transit coming to Montgomery County

Plus: Council member designs, sells ‘MoCo Strong’ T-shirts; Nursing home indoor visits now allowed

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Newcomers Guide

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

* indicates required

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending