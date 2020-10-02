Where to find a ballot drop box in Montgomery County
More will be available on Oct. 15, 24
Pictured is a mail-in ballot drop off box used during the primary election.
File photo
Montgomery County residents can drop off their mail-in ballots for the general election in 25 drop boxes across the county.
Sixteen more will be available starting Oct. 15, then nine more on Oct. 24.
Drop boxes available now
Bethesda:
• Walt Whitman High School: 7100 Whittier Blvd.
Burtonsville:
• Marilyn J. Praisner Recreation Center: 14906 Old Columbia Pike
Chevy Chase:
• Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center: 4301 Willow Lane
Clarksburg:
• Clarksburg High School: 22500 Wims Road
Damascus:
• Damascus Community Recreation Center: 25520 Oak Drive
Gaithersburg:
• Board of Elections: 18753 N. Frederick Ave.
• Activity Center at Bohrer Park: 506 S. Frederick Ave.
• Watkins Mill High School: 10301 Apple Ridge Road
Germantown:
• Germantown Community Recreation Center: 18905 Kingsview Road
North Bethesda:
• Montgomery County Conference Center (Marriott Bethesda North): 5967 Executive Blvd.
Poolesville:
• Poolesville High School: 17501 W. Willard Road
Potomac:
• Potomac Community Recreation Center: 11315 Falls Road
Rockville:
• City of Rockville (city hall parking lot): 111 Maryland Ave.
• Executive Office Building: 101 Monroe St.
• Col. Zadok Magruder High School: 5939 Muncaster Mill Road
• Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Recreation Center: 13850 Travilah Road
Sandy Spring:
• Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Department: 17921 Brooke Road
Silver Spring:
• Mid-County Community Recreation Center: 2004 Queensguard Road
• Montgomery Blair High School: 51 University Blvd. East
• Silver Spring Civic Building: 1 Veterans Place
• Springbrook High School: 201 Valley Brooke Drive
• Wheaton High School: 12401 Dalewood Drive
• White Oak Community Recreation Center: 1700 April Lane
Takoma Park:
• Takoma Park Community Center: 7500 Maple Ave.
Wheaton:
• Wheaton Library and Recreation Center: 11701 Georgia Ave.
***
Drop boxes available on Oct. 15
Bethesda:
• Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School: 4301 East-West Highway
• Walter Johnson High School: 6400 Rock Spring Drive
Burtonsville:
• Paint Branch High School: 14121 Old Columbia Pike
Damascus:
• Damascus High School: 25921 Ridge Road
Gaithersburg:
• Gaithersburg High School: 101 Education Blvd.
• Quince Orchard High School: 15800 Quince Orchard Road
Germantown:
• Northwest High School: 13501 Richter Farm Road
• Seneca Valley High School: 19401 Crystal Rock Drive
Kensington:
• Albert Einstein High School: 11135 Newport Mill Road
Potomac:
• Winston Churchill High School: 11300 Gainsborough Road
Rockville:
• Richard Montgomery High School: 250 Richard Montgomery Drive
• Rockville High School: 2100 Baltimore Road
• Thomas S. Wootton High School: 2100 Wootton Parkway
Silver Spring:
• James Hubert Blake High School: 300 Norwood Road
• John F. Kennedy High School: 1901 Randolph Road
• Northwood High School: 919 University Blvd. West
***
Drop boxes available on Oct. 24
Brookeville:
• Longwood Recreation Center: 19300 Georgia Ave.
Chevy Chase:
• Friendship Heights Village Center: 4433 South Park Ave.
Gaithersburg:
• Robertson Park Youth Center: 801 Rabbitt Road
• Upper County Community Recreation Center: 8201 Emory Grove Road
Potomac:
• Bette Carol Thompson Scotland Recreation Center: 7700 Scotland Drive
Sandy Spring:
• Sherwood High School: 300 Olney-Sandy Spring Road
Silver Spring:
• East County Recreation Center: 3310 Gateshead Manor Way
• Gwendolyn E. Coffield Recreation Center: 2450 Lyttonsville Road
• Schweinhaut Senior Center: 1000 Forest Glen Road
***
Drop boxes available for residents of neighborhoods only:
•Leisure World
• Asbury in Gaithersburg
• Riderwood Village in Silver Spring
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.