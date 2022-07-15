Sullivan resigns as county’s GOP party chairman in order to continue run for county executive

Reardon Sullivan File photo

Reardon Sullivan resigned his post as the chairman of the Montgomery County Republican Central Committee on Friday after state officials said remaining in that position while running for county executive was in violation of state law.

Sullivan said in a statement that he disagreed with the State Board of Elections’ decision, but that he would honor it because primary election day is July 19. He added that if he had remained as chairman, he would have been disqualified from running in November if he wins the primary.

Sullivan faces Shelly Skolnick, an attorney specializing in elder law and adult guardianship cases, in the Republican primary for county executive. Skolnick ran unsuccessfully for an at-large County Council seat in 2018, and for numerous other county and congressional seats in prior cycles.

“I feel that a legal challenge at this time would detract from my campaign as well as other Republican campaigns throughout the County,” Sullivan said. “I believe that we are at a critical juncture, and we must remain steadfast in our focus [on] the issues and our promise to make Montgomery County a better place to live and work.”

Jared DeMarinis, director of the Division of Candidacy and Campaign Finance for the State Board of Elections, emailed Sullivan on Wednesday that he was violating state law by maintaining his position as chairman of the county’s Republican central committee while running for county executive.

“As a candidate, you may not act or hold a position that exercises general overall responsibility for the conduct of a campaign finance entity … . Your position as a chair of the central committee is in violation of that provision,” DeMarinis wrote.

According to the Republican central committee’s bylaws, First Vice Chairman “Mayor” Del Lamiman will become acting chairman until an election for the remainder of the 2022 term can be held, Sullivan said.

The primary Election Day is July 19. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and mail-in ballots must be submitted to a ballot drop box or be postmarked by 8 p.m. on July 19.

