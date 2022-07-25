State law prohibits GOP’s Skolnick from running as write-in candidate for County Council

Shelly Skolnick. File Photo

Republican Shelly Skolnick is prohibited from running for County Council District 1 after losing the primary for county executive, according to state law.

After conceding the county executive race to Reardon Sullivan, Skolnick said in an interview last week that he was considering mounting a write-in campaign for the County Council District 1 seat. Democrat Andrew Friedson is seeking a second term and is currently running unopposed.

Skolnick said Monday that he agrees with the county’s Board of Elections interpretation of state law, which prevents him from running for the council seat.

According to state law, “the name of a candidate who is defeated for the nomination for a public office may not appear on the ballot at the next succeeding general election as a candidate for any office … . A candidate who is defeated for the nomination for a public office may not file a certificate of candidacy as a write–in candidate at the next succeeding general election as a candidate for any office.”

Skolnick said he would like to see state lawmakers consider changing the law so that people can run in a general election for a different office than they ran in the primary.

There were many qualified, experienced Democrats that ran in the primary for governor who could serve the state in other elected offices, Skolnick said. He added that some moderate Democrats might be willing to vote for Republicans, even though Montgomery County Republicans are heavily outnumbered by Democrats.

“It’s always tough. But as I said at some forums, the people of Georgia made history when they elected two progressive Democrats to the U.S. Senate,” Skolnick said. “If the people of Georgia can do that, then the people of Montgomery County can elect some moderate Republicans to county government.”

