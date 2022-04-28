PHOTO FROM BRANDY BROOKS CAMPAIGN

A socialist organization that previously endorsed Brandy Brooks — an at-large candidate for County Council — has revoked its endorsement, and other organizations are in the process of considering whether to do so, too.

Brooks, who has been taking a break from her campaign to deal with sexual harassment allegations, told Bethesda Beat in a brief interview Wednesday that she was not ending her campaign for an at-large seat council seat, and that she would resume public activities sometime this week.

That decision comes in the wake of a vote by Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America to revoke, by a more than two-thirds majority, its endorsement of Brooks this week, according to a statement.

Brooks has been accused of creating a “hostile workplace environment” by a former campaign staffer. She then first had no contact with the accuser about the allegations, and then was working through a formal mediation process with the former staffer.

Brooks then decided to pause her campaign for about two weeks starting April 13.

Metro DC DSA said it could not continue to support Brooks’ campaign, especially after more allegations came to light in a Washington Post article earlier this month.

“It was not a question about whether or not this happened, but about how we as a political and values-based organization would respond to such a clear breach of our values by an endorsed candidate,” the organization said in its statement.

Other organizations such as CASA in Action also are considering whether to rescind their endorsements. The political group advocates for “electing progressive leaders supporting immigrants and communities of color,” according to its website. Jossie Flor Saupunar, a spokeswoman for the organization, wrote in a text that the group’s board will meet Thursday evening and discuss the issue.

The Montgomery County Education Association, the county’s public school teachers union, is also considering whether to withdraw its endorsement, and will likely decide what action to take at a meeting May 4, the Washington Post reported. Jennifer Martin, president of the union, could not immediately be reached for comment via phone or text on Wednesday.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com