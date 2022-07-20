School board incumbents among top vote-getters as early voting results reported

Campaign volunteers greet voters on Tuesday morning at Thomas S. Wootton High School. Caitlynn Peetz

As early voting results began to trickle in Tuesday night, some Montgomery County Board of Education races had clear front runners, while others were closer races.

In the District 1 race, the first batch of results showed Grace Rivera-Oven and Esther Wells as the top two vote-getters. The incumbent in the District 1 race, Judy Docca, did not run for re-election.

In District 3, former Montgomery County Public Schools employee Julie Yang is far outpacing her challengers with nearly 62% of votes counted, the largest lead of all school board races. The incumbent, Scott Joftus, followed with 22%.

The vote totals, as reported by the state Board of Elections as of 8:45 p.m. were:

District 1

Grace Rivera-Oven: 9,075 (46.4%)

Esther Wells: 5,695 (29.1%)

Jay Guan: 2,510 (12.8%)

Alex Fahmy: 2,289 (11.7%)

District 3

Julie Yang: 12,449 (61.6%)

Scott Joftus (incumbent): 4,455 (22.1%)

Marcus Alzona: 3,301 (16.3%)

District 5

Valerie Coll: 7,837 (40.2%)

Brenda Wolff (incumbent): 7,682 (39.4%)

Dawn Iannaco-Hahn: 3,969 (20.4%)

At-large

Karla Silvestre (incumbent): 11,003 (55.8%)

Mike Erickson: 3,375 (17.1%)

Michael Fryar: 3,207 (16.25%)

Domenic Giandomenico: 2,145 (10.87%)

The top two vote-getters in each race will move on to the general election in November.

County officials say it’s unlikely that close races will be called Tuesday night or Wednesday morning because election workers aren’t allowed to start counting mail-in ballots until Thursday due to state law.

According to state Board of Elections data, 115,289 mail-in ballots had been delivered to voters in Montgomery County. As of Monday night, 29,388 had been received by the county Board of Elections.

Although school board members run by district, all eligible voters in the county could vote for each seat, regardless of where they live. School board races are nonpartisan; the top two vote-getters in each race will move on to the general election in November.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com