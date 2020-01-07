Political Notes: Riemer pushes back against 5G opponents on Twitter
Plus: Friedson throws fundraising birthday bash; New candidates join 8th District congressional race
Council Member Hans Riemer
File photo
Riemer pushes back against 5G opponents
Montgomery County Council Member Hans Riemer spent the weekend pushing back against opponents of 5G, who criticized the emerging cellular technology on Twitter.
The exchange started on Saturday when the group Techwise Takoma Park — a “5G and cell tower radiation awareness coalition” — shared a blog post opposing 5G antennas for health reasons.
Testimony Spotlight: MoCo County Council– Champion Public Interests– Or Let the Telecom Industry Rule Our Streets. Everyone knows FCC is a #capturedagency -What about the #montgomerycountymd county council? #SafeGnot5G #EMF #privacy #surveillancecapitalism https://t.co/fw4wo4Lbqy pic.twitter.com/UO8parH1EI
— techwisetakomapark (@techwisetakoma1) January 5, 2020
The antennas — also known as small cell towers — are touted as the gateway to next-generation cellular technology, allowing faster internet speeds and greater connectivity.
They mark a significant shift from older cell towers — large-scale installations that often stretch 100 feet or higher. 5G networks require smaller equipment installed closer together and lower to the ground to build efficient coverage areas.
Local critics have repeatedly argued that the antennas pose health risks, including cancer and miscarriage. But several federal agencies and health groups, including the Federal Communications Commission and Environmental Protection Agency, have stated that cell towers and wireless networks produce a low level of radio-frequency radiation unlikely to be harmful to human health.
Riemer, the sponsor of a proposed bill to allow 5G antennas in residential neighborhoods, said in an interview that the Twitter exchange was probably the most “extensive” online debate he’s had with opponents of the bill. But pushing back against health claims has become more important as the council discusses the legislation, he added.
“We’re going to be taking up the amendment again, so it’s time to start focusing on this,” he said Monday. “I especially want my colleagues to understand what the facts are.”
Sorry but FM radio, wifi, 3g, 4g, 5g is all the same and not dangerous. You are peddling junk science like the anti vaxxers.
— Hans Riemer (@hansriemer) January 5, 2020
Riemer said his views on the safety of 5G technology were bolstered by a recent conversation with Dr. Jerrold Bushberg, a clinical professor of radiology at the University of California – Davis School of Medicine and chairman of the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements in Bethesda.
Bushberg has endorsed the safety of 5G networks in cities such as Sacramento, one of the first to launch the new technology.
Community groups including Techwise Takoma Park and Citizens of Montgomery County still oppose Riemer’s legislation.
Friedson throws fundraising birthday bash
Council Member Andrew Friedson is throwing a fundraising event on Tuesday to celebrate his birthday and his first year in office.
Friedson, a Democrat representing District 1, said he plans to run for office again in 2022, though he hasn’t decided on a race. The main purpose of the event is to celebrate his birthday and mark a successful first year in office, he added. Friedson defeated seven other candidates in the 2018 Democratic primary and one remaining opponent in the general election.
“I think it would be premature to make any formal decisions about a race that’s [two] years away,” Friedson said Monday. “But we do want to put ourselves in a place where we’ll be successful.”
Comptroller Peter Franchot is attending the party, along with U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin — whose congressional district includes Friedson’s district — and Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis.
Friedson was senior policy advisor and deputy chief of staff for Franchot before he joined the Councy Council.
RSVPs are by donation, with recommended contributions starting at $100 and running to $2,500. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at a home in Chevy Chase.
Local races for 2022 remain largely undefined. None of the nine County Council members have publicly committed to run for re-election or another public office. Three council members are term-limited and cannot rerun for their seats. County Executive Marc Elrich also hasn’t announced plans to run again.
New candidates join 8th District race
Three new candidates have filed to run for Maryland’s 8th Congressional District, which stretches from Silver Spring to the Maryland-Pennsylvania border.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, is re-campaigning for the seat.
Shelly Skolnick (R), Marcia Morgan (D) and Utam Paul (D), all registered in Montgomery County, have joined four other candidates in the race, bringing the total to seven.
Skolnick has run for the seat twice before, in 2012 and 2016. In the latter race, he was defeated in the Republican primary by current state Rep. Dan Cox (R-Frederick County).
Paul ran for the 8th District in 2018 and lost in the Democratic primary. Morgan ran for the U.S. Senate in 2018 against incumbent Ben Cardin, also losing in the primary.
Raskin has become a high-profile political figure as a member of the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Raskin announced his re-election campaign in January 2019.
Other candidates include Michael Yadeta, a Republican from Silver Spring, and Lih Young, a Democrat from Rockville.