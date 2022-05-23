Navarro endorses David Blair as next county executive

County Council Member Nancy Navarro (left) has endorsed David Blair for county executive. File Photos

County Council Member Nancy Navarro – who has had policy differences with County Executive Marc Elrich during his first term and has voiced criticism of the incumbent’s operating style – announced Monday she is endorsing one of Elrich’s two major rivals, businessman David Blair, in July’s Democratic primary.

“I heartily endorse David Blair for County Executive because I believe he will bring the right leadership ability and experience that will move us forward towards a more innovative and economically vibrant county as he builds on the progress we have made in many crucial areas,” Navarro said in a prepared statement.

Navarro has been the county’s most visible Latino elected official since joining the County Council in a 2009 special election – representing District 4 in the eastern portion of the county – after five years on the Montgomery County Board of Education. She is stepping down from the council at the end of this year due to term limits, and is currently the lieutenant gubernatorial running mate of former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker.

Navarro served for a decade on the council with both Elrich and the other major contender in this year’s Democratic county executive primary, at-large Council Member Hans Riemer. Outside of Riemer and District 5 Council Member Tom Hucker, who abandoned a nearly nine-month candidacy for county executive last month in favor of a bid for an at-large council seat, Navarro is the first among seven remaining council members to take sides in this year’s executive contest.

After deciding not to run for executive herself, Navarro last year urged Hucker to consider running for the post. While she never offered a formal endorsement of Hucker while he was in the contest, Navarro was one of several elected officials to speak on his behalf at an event in Silver Spring last July in which Hucker made the surprise announcement that he was exploring a run for county executive.

Navarro has served twice as council president, most recently in 2019—Elrich’s first year as executive after three terms on the council.

Early tensions between Elrich and his former council colleagues—who complained about repeated difficulties in obtaining information from the county executive’s office or county departments—came into full view in mid-2019, when Navarro sent a memo to Elrich and the county’s then-chief administrative officer, Andrew Kleine, asking about “how we can strengthen communications between the executive and legislative branches of government.”

Navarro has continued to cite communications problems with the current administration. In an interview with Bethesda Magazine late last year, she alluded to Elrich’s predecessor, County Executive Ike Leggett, while contending, “Even when I had disagreements with the Leggett administration, at least I knew I could rely on a solid response, a timely response.”

As council president, Navarro sought to assert the council’s role in developing policy with regard to economic development in the county, while at times expressing frustration with the speed and direction of the Elrich administration efforts on this front.

Even after Elrich and the council ultimately forged an agreement on a platform of goals related to economic development in late 2019, a joint executive-council event to announce it was overshadowed when Elrich devoted much of his remarks to criticizing affordable housing targets adopted by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG). Navarro was a member of the MWCOG work group that developed the targets at which Elrich took aim.

While insisting afterward that she was “not concerned by the county executive’s comments,” Navarro did pointedly declare: “I think the public knows we have a problem with housing. Our young people and seniors are having a hard time staying in the county. So, as a council, we’re going to do everything to move this forward.”

If Navarro’s endorsement of Blair reflects in part her policy differences with the incumbent, the politics of her move could complicate her bid to become lieutenant governor—potentially alienating some voters who might be considering supporting the Baker-Navarro ticket, one of 10 entrants in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

However, Baker’s prospects for winning the gubernatorial nomination in his second try in four years appear to have diminished in recent weeks—as his cash-strapped campaign has struggled to consolidate support in his vote-rich home base of Prince George’s County.

Navarro’s endorsement could help Blair make inroads among Montgomery County’s rapidly growing Hispanic population, which now comprises 20 percent of county residents—particularly in a Democratic executive contest made up entirely of white male candidates. Besides Blair, Elrich and Riemer, the primary includes Gaithersburg-based technology entrepreneur Peter James.

The winner of the Democratic primary will be a prohibitive favorite in November against the Republican nominee in a county with a nearly 4 to1 Democratic registration edge. County Republican Chair Reardon Sullivan and Friendship Heights attorney Shelly Skolnick are vying for the GOP nomination.

Navarro’s endorsement comes nearly a month after the Montgomery County Sierra Club Group endorsed Blair’s candidacy, as did the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors.

Current or former elected officials who have previously endorsed Blair include state Senate Majority Leader Nancy King of Montgomery Village, state Sen. Cheryl Kagan of Rockville, Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman, former U.S. Reps. Michael Barnes and John Delaney, former County Council Members Nancy Floreen and Valerie Ervin, and former Rockville Mayor Rose Krasnow.

Ervin and Navarro were regarded as close allies during a term together on the council. Floreen, running as an independent, challenged Elrich in the 2018 general election, while both Krasnow and Blair were among Elrich’s five primary opponents that year.

Elrich, meanwhile, has racked up numerous union endorsements in his bid for a second term, including the Montgomery County Education Association, which represents teachers in the county’s public schools; SEIU Local 500, whose membership includes the support staff of the latter; and UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO, which represents the majority of county government employees. Individual endorsements of Elrich include Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a former Chevy Chase-based state senator who announced his backing of the incumbent last week; Frosh is retiring from elected office at the end of this year.

Endorsements of Riemer to date include former Maryland Gov. Parris Glendening and former County Council Member Gail Ewing.

