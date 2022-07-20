Moore, Cox move out front in early returns in governor’s race 

File photo

The earliest results in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary showed Wes Moore leading Tom Perez and Peter Franchot in the Democratic race, and state Del. Dan Cox leading Kelly Schulz in the Republican field.

As of about 9:30 p.m., Moore, the former CEO of an anti-poverty foundation, had recorded 55,508 votes (37.95%). Perez, the former Obama administration labor secretary, had 37,930 votes (25.93%) and state Comptroller Franchot had 31,201 votes (21.33%).

Cox, a Frederick County Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, had racked up 45,727 votes (54.57%) in the GOP race. Schulz, a former state Labor and Commerce secretary endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan, had 34,921 votes (41.67%).

Some primary election results from early voting and election day are available on the Maryland State Board of Elections website. Results are not yet available for votes cast in Montgomery County via mail-in ballots.

All three leading Democrats have Montgomery County ties. Franchot and Perez live in Takoma Park. Moore was originally from Montgomery County before adopting Baltimore as his base.

The remaining contenders in the Democratic field each tallied in low single-digit percentages. They included former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker (who suspended his campaign last month), former nonprofit executive Jon Baron, former state Attorney General Doug Gansler, retired teacher and perennial candidate Ralph Jaffe, former Obama administration official Ashwani Jain, former Obama Education Secretary John King and author/activist Jerome Segal. In the Republican field, disbarred lawyer and perennial candidate Robin Ficker of Montgomery County and Harford County lawyer Joe Werner were also in low single-digit percentages.

In the primary for the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, earliest results Tuesday night showed U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown with 94,844 votes (61.08%) and former District Court Judge Katie Curran O’Malley with 60,424 votes (38.92%). The race pitted Brown, lieutenant governor from 2006-2014 under Gov. Martin O’Malley, against Martin O’Malley’s spouse.

The race has been marked by acrimony, most recently over the largesse of Rep. David Trone (D-Potomac) and his wife, June Trone. A commercial supporting Brown from a group called VoteVet sniped back at criticism Katie O’Malley lobbed at him – and it was largely underwritten by $350,000 from the Trones.

On the GOP side, Michael Anthony Peroutka of Anne Arundel County, who had previously been affiliated with the white nationalist League of the South, had 40,938 votes (57.65%). Rival Jim Shalleck, a private practice lawyer and former prosecutor from Montgomery Village, had 30,070 votes (42.35%).

Del. Brooke Lierman of Baltimore was leading early counts in the Democratic race to replace Franchot as comptroller, with 87,562 votes (62.45%). Bowie Mayor Tim Adams had 52,658 votes (37.55%).

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman was running unopposed in the GOP primary.

Bethesda Beat reporter Caitlynn Peetz and intern Christine Zhu contributed to this article.