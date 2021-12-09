Moore choses Miller, a former Montgomery County delegate, as gubernatorial running mate

Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, left, has chosen former Del. Aruna Miller, right, as his running mate. Submitted photo

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, a Democrat, announced on Thursday that he has picked Aruna Miller, a former state delegate from Montgomery County, as his running mate.

Moore is the second candidate in a crowded Democratic field to choose a running mate from Montgomery County. Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker picked Montgomery County Council Member Nancy Navarro as his running mate.

Miller, a civil engineer, emigrated with her family from India when she was 7 years old.

She represented District 15 as a state delegate from 2011 to 2019. Instead of seeking another term, she ran for Congress in the 6th District. She finished second in the Democratic primary to David Trone.

Moore is a nonprofit executive and Army veteran from Baltimore who has never held elective office.

His choice of Miller would bring political and legislative experience to his ticket. It may also help him win support in voter-rich Montgomery County. He was born in Takoma Park before moving to Baltimore at a young age

“Aruna Miller will make an extraordinary lieutenant governor for the state of Maryland,” Moore said in a campaign statement. “She is a principled and experienced legislator, a civil engineer and infrastructure expert, and a leader in her community. After a thorough search, I am so proud to make her my partner in this campaign to create generational change to address the generational challenges families in Maryland are facing.”

The Democratic side of the gubernatorial race already is filled with strong Montgomery County connections, particularly among candidates living in the county:

• State Comptroller Peter Franchot of Takoma Park

• Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler of Bethesda

• Former U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez of Takoma Park

• Ashwani Jain, who worked in the Department of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama and lives in Potomac

• Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. of Silver Spring

• Former nonprofit executive Jon Baron of Bethesda

Besides Baker and Moore, the only other Democratic contender to have picked a running mate is Franchot, who is running with Monique Anderson-Walker, a former Prince George’s County Council member.

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is term-limited from seeking re-election.

The declared Republican gubernatorial candidates are Robin Ficker of Boyds, a former delegate; state Del. Dan Cox of Frederick County; Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, also of Frederick County; Ed Tinus Jr. of Worcester County; and Joe Werner of Baltimore County.

Cox has chosen attorney Gordana Schifanelli as his running mate and Werner has chosen Minh Thanh Luong.

Candidates have until the filing deadline, Feb. 22, 2022, to officially declare a running mate.