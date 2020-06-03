UPDATED: Montgomery County polls staying open to accommodate long lines of voters
Four polling centers still busy after scheduled deadline Tuesday night
A look at the line to vote in Silver Spring at around 7 p.m. Tuesday
Photo from Alan Zibel
This story was updated at 10:20 p.m. June 2, 2020, with an update from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
Long lines at Montgomery County’s four election polling places on Tuesday night kept the centers open late, delaying the release of results.
Voting for Tuesday’s primary was to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide.
However, at 8 p.m., many people still had not voted yet and were in line.
When people are in line before the close of voting, polls stay open to let them vote.
As of 9:30 p.m., all four Montgomery County sites were still reporting people waiting to vote.
The places and estimated waiting times were:
- Activity Center, Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg — 20 minutes
- Germantown Recreation Center, 18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown — 45 minutes
- Marilyn J. Praisner Recreation Center, 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville — 30 minutes
- Silver Spring Civic Building, 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring — 45 minutes
At 10:15 p.m., the Montgomery County Board of Elections said about 50 people were waiting to vote in Silver Spring. They were expected to have voted within 30 to 45 minutes, according to the board.
Three Montgomery County Board of Education seats are up for election this year. Two of them were on Tuesday’s ballot. The top two candidates in each race advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Democrats and Republicans were choosing their nominees in the 3rd, 6th and 8th District races in Congress.
Four Montgomery County circuit judge seats were on the ballot. The candidates were four sitting judges and two challengers.
The ballot also included the Democratic and Republican races for president, as well as delegates and alternate delegates for the parties’ political conventions.
Poll workers in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring early Tuesday afternoon said they had seen a steady stream of voters coming to vote in person, but there hadn’t been any wait times to get into the polls.
But by 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Board of Elections website was reporting a 70-minute wait time in Silver Spring and a 30-minute wait in Gaithersburg.
At 9 p.m., an hour after polls closed, voters in line at the Silver Spring Civic Center were posting photos on social media, still showing a line of voters waiting to cast ballots. People who were in line at 8 p.m. were allowed to stay in line to vote.
The initial round of voting results — tallying ballots received by Monday — was expected to be released “shortly” after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Board of Elections, but that was delayed until everyone in line voted.