Here are the candidate endorsements for the July 19 primary

In past election cycles, it has not been unusual for two dozen state- and county-based groups to weigh in with candidate endorsements in the weeks and months leading up to the primary election in the overwhelmingly Democratic jurisdiction of Montgomery County.
This year, the number of organizations opting to make endorsements has decreased a bit, given logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the legal maneuvering that ultimately caused a seven-week delay in the candidate filing deadline — along with postponement of Primary Day itself. Nonetheless, with a contentious race for county executive, along with a half-dozen open seats on the County Council due to term limits and an expansion in the membership of that body, there are no shortage of groups and organizations seeking to sway the outcome on July 19.
This is a compilation of primary endorsements by a number of organizations that are well-known locally and have established a presence in recent elections. A large majority of the groups weighing in with endorsements in this year’s Democratic primary — there are no contested Republican primary elections at the county level with the exception of the county executive race — are labor unions, with most of the rest of the endorsements coming from issue advocacy organizations.
Only one business group — the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors (GCAAR) — has made formal endorsements this year. Another, the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington (AOBA), did so in recent election cycles — but has opted not to do so this time around. Instead, officials of that organization indicated they may express informal preferences through financial support to certain candidates.
[For more information on candidates for local, state and federal races, check out the Bethesda Beat voters guide.]
Here are the competitive races this year for county office. With a number of organizations still deciding on who to endorse in some races, the list will be updated as new endorsements become available in the closing weeks of the primary campaign.
Some explanatory notes about the organizations whose endorsements are listed below:
The Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) represents more than 14,000 teachers and other non-supervisory educational professionals in the county school system; the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 500 represents the school system’s 9,500-member support staff. The membership of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1994 MCGEO includes about 5,300 of the county’s full-time employees — another 1,250 are police officers represented by FOP Lodge 35, and 1,100 more are career firefighters who belong to IAFF Local 1664. The Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association represents 19 local fire and ambulance services around Montgomery County that are staffed on a volunteer basis.
SEIU 32BJ represents many property service workers at office and apartment buildings in the county, while UFCW Local 400 includes about 4,000 retail service workers in Montgomery County, primarily at area supermarkets. The Metro Washington Labor Council is the regional arm of the AFL-CIO, and counts nearly 200 union locals throughout the metropolitan area as affiliates. Progressive Maryland is a statewide issue advocacy group that coordinates with religious and community groups and labor union locals.
While the Sierra Club endorses candidates at both the county and state level, endorsements for county offices are made by the club’s “Montgomery County Group”, while endorsements at the statewide and state legislative level are the province of the Sierra Club’s Maryland chapter. Another leading state environmental group, the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, limits its Montgomery County endorsements to state legislative races.
CASA In Action is the political arm of CASA, which bills itself as the largest Latino and immigrant organization in Maryland.
Pro-Choice Maryland was affiliated with the National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) until the beginning of this year, when it — along with 10 other state affiliates of NARAL Pro-Choice America were spun off from the national organization.
County Executive
Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA): Marc Elrich
Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 500: Elrich
Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 32BJ: Elrich
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1994 MCGEO: Elrich
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400: Elrich
Montgomery County Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association: Elrich
Metro Washington Labor Council/AFL-CIO: Elrich
Progressive Maryland: Elrich
CASA In Action: Elrich
Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors (GCAAR): David Blair
(GCAAR also has endorsed Reardon Sullivan in the Republican county executive primary.)
Pro-Choice Maryland: Elrich
Sierra Club/Montgomery County Group: Blair
Of note: In addition to organizations, an unusually large number of current and former elected officials have weighed in with endorsements in this year’s contentious Democratic county executive primary. Those endorsements are:
David Blair: County Council Member Nancy Navarro; state Sens. Brian Feldman, Cheryl Kagan and Nancy King; Del. Lily Qi; Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman; former U.S. Reps. Michael Barnes and John Delaney; former County Council members Valerie Ervin and Nancy Floreen; and former Rockville Mayor Rose Krasnow
Marc Elrich: Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh; state Sen. Susan Lee; Dels. Gabriel Acevero and Vaughn Stewart; and Town of Somerset Mayor Jeffrey Slavin
Hans Riemer: Former Gov. Parris Glendening; and former County Council members Cherri Branson and Gail Ewing
County Council At-Large (four seats)
MCEA: Gabe Albornoz, Evan Glass, Will Jawando, Laurie-Anne Sayles
SEIU Local 500: Albornoz, Glass, Jawando, Sayles
SEIU 32BJ: Albornoz, Glass, Jawando, Sayles
UFCW MCGEO: Albornoz, Glass, Tom Hucker, Sayles
UFCW Local 400: Glass, Hucker, Sayles
Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters (IAFF Local 1664): Albornoz, Glass, Hucker, Jawando
Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association: Albornoz, Glass, Hucker, Scott Goldberg, Jawando
Metro Washington Labor Council: Glass, Hucker, Jawando, Sayles
Progressive Maryland: Sayles
CASA: Albornoz, Glass, Jawando, Sayles
GCAAR: Albornoz, Glass, Goldberg, Hucker
Pro-Choice Maryland: Glass, Hucker, Jawando, Sayles
Sierra Club: Glass, Hucker, Jawando, Sayles
Of note: CASA and the MCEA originally included Brandy Brooks in their endorsements, but rescinded those endorsements in late April and early May, respectively, following allegations of sexual harassment against Brooks by a former campaign staffer. CASA opted to add Sayles to its list of endorsements at that time, with the MCEA adding Albornoz to its list.
The Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association decided to endorse Albornoz, Glass, Goldberg and Jawando before Hucker dropped out of the county executive primary in mid-April and opted to run instead for council at-large. The group then added Hucker to its list, putting it in the position of endorsing five candidates for four available primary nominations. While this practice is unusual, it is not precluded under the bylaws of several local groups that make primary election endorsements.
County Council District 1 (Bethesda/Chevy Chase/Potomac)
Of note: The Democratic incumbent in this district, Andrew Friedson, is guaranteed re-election to a second term: He has no opposition in the July 19 primary and no Republican challenger on the November general election ballot.
County Council District 2 (Clarksburg/Darnestown/ Germantown/North Potomac/Poolesville)
MCEA: Will Roberts
SEIU Local 500: Roberts
UFCW MCGEO: Roberts
UFCW Local 400: Roberts
Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters: Roberts
Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association: Roberts
Progressive Maryland: Roberts
CASA: Roberts
GCAAR: Marilyn Balcombe
Pro-Choice Maryland: Roberts
Sierra Club: Balcombe
Of note: While Roberts has claimed the bulk of organizational endorsements in this contest, Balcombe’s campaign has lined up individual endorsements from more than a dozen local elected officials, including current County Council members Andrew Friedson and Craig Rice — the latter of whom has represented District 2 since 2010, but must relinquish the seat due to term limits.
County Council District 3 (Rockville/Gaithersburg)
MCEA: Sidney Katz
SEIU Local 500: Katz
UFCW MCGEO: Katz
UFCW Local 400: Katz
Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters: Katz
Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association: Katz
GCAAR: Katz
Sierra Club: Robert Wu
County Council District 4 (Garrett Park/Kensington/North Bethesda/Silver Spring/Takoma Park)
MCEA: Kate Stewart
SEIU Local 500: Stewart
UFCW MCGEO: Stewart
UFCW Local 400: Stewart
Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters: Stewart
Volunteer-Fire Rescue Association: Stewart
Metro Washington Labor Council: Stewart
Progressive Maryland: Stewart
CASA: Stewart
GCAAR: Amy Ginsburg
Pro-Choice Maryland: Stewart
Sierra Club: Stewart
County Council District 5 (Burtonsville/Colesville/White Oak)
MCEA: Fatmata Barrie
SEIU Local 500: Barrie
UFCW MCGEO: Daniel Koroma
UFCW Local 400: Koroma
Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters: Brian Anleu
Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association: Anleu
Metro Washington Labor Council: Koroma
Progressive Maryland: Barrie
CASA: Barrie
GCAAR: Anleu
Pro-Choice Maryland: Barrie
Sierra Club: Anleu
County Council District 6 (Aspen Hill/Glenmont/Wheaton)
MCEA: Natali Fani-Gonzalez
SEIU Local 500: Fani-Gonzalez
SEIU 32BJ: Fani-Gonzalez
UFCW MCGEO: Fani-Gonzalez
UFCW Local 400: Fani-Gonzalez
Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters: Fani-Gonzalez
Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association: Omar Lazo
Metro Washington Labor Council: Fani-Gonzalez
Progressive Maryland: Fani-Gonzalez
CASA: Fani-Gonzalez
GCAAR: Fani-Gonzalez
Pro-Choice Maryland: Marice Morales
Sierra Club: Fani-Gonzalez
County Council District 7 (Brookeville/Damascus/Laytonsville/Montgomery Village/Olney)
MCEA: Dawn Luedtke
SEIU Local 500: Luedtke
UFCW MCGEO: Luedtke
UFCW Local 400: Luedtke
Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters: Luedtke
Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association: Luedtke
Metro Washington Labor Council: Luedtke
CASA: Luedtke
GCAAR: Luedtke
Sierra Club: Jacqueline Manger
Of note: Pro-Choice Maryland did not endorse in this race after the organization’s board deadlocked over which candidate to back.
State’s Attorney
UFCW MCGEO: John McCarthy
UFCW Local 400: McCarthy
Metropolitan Labor Council: McCarthy
Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters: McCarthy
Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association: McCarthy
CASA: Perry Paylor
Sheriff
UFCW MCGEO: Maxwell Uy
Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association: Uy
Judge of the Circuit Court (four seats)
UFCW MCGEO: Carlos Acosta, Theresa Chernosky, Kathleen Dumais, Rachel McGuckian
CASA: Marylin Pierre
Of note: Unlike the four-year terms of other offices on this year’s ballot, circuit court judges are elected to 14-year terms. Under state election law, the incumbent judges appointed by the governor since the last election, along with challengers who file to run, appear on both the Democratic and Republican primary ballots.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
UFCW MCGEO: Karen Bushell
Board of Education At-Large
SEIU Local 500: Karla Silvestre
Of note: Unlike the other three nonpartisan Board of Education district races on the ballot on July 19, the MCEA has opted not to make an endorsement in the three-candidate contest for this seat.
Board of Education District 1 (Clarksburg/Germantown/Montgomery Village)
MCEA: Grace Rivera-Oven
SEIU Local 500: Rivera-Oven
Board of Education District 3 (Bethesda/Chevy Chase/Potomac)
MCEA: Julie Yang
SEIU Local 500: Scott Joftus
Board of Education District 5 (Silver Spring)
MCEA: Valerie Coll
SEIU Local 500: Brenda Wolff
Louis Peck, a contributing editor for Bethesda Magazine, can be reached at: lou.peck@bethesdamagazine.com.