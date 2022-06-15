Incumbent McCarthy raises and spends the most among county state’s attorney candidates, campaign finance reports say

Getty Images

Incumbent John McCarthy had the most money on hand among three candidates running in the Montgomery County state’s attorney race as of Wednesday morning, according to campaign finance reports.

McCarthy’s campaign reported more than $250,000 in the bank, according to a pre-primary disclosure report that candidates for state and local offices were required to file with the State Board of Elections by midnight Tuesday.

McCarthy, who is running for a fifth four-year term, received almost $20,000 in contributions from Jan. 13 and June 7 – the period covered by the report. He also took out a $75,000 personal loan to his campaign on Jan. 7, the report states.

McCarthy also reported spending the most money among the three candidates, nearly $133,000, during the reporting period.

Challenger Perry Paylor, a deputy state’s attorney in Prince George’s County, reported nearly $118,000 on hand as of Wednesday morning. Paylor received almost $60,000 in campaign contributions during the period that the report covers. Records show he took out a $25,000 loan to his campaign on Jan. 10 and spent nearly $79,000.

And challenger Bernice Mireku-North, a Silver Spring attorney and former Anne Arundel County prosecutor, had the lowest cash balance with $13,770.97, among the three candidates who had filed reports as of Wednesday morning. Mireku-North received almost $15,000 in campaign contributions during the reporting period. She reported spending more than $24,000 during the reporting period.

Challenger Tom DeGonia, a Rockville attorney and former Montgomery County prosecutor, had not filed a report as of Wednesday morning. Campaign finance records stated that he had incurred a $20 fine.

The primary is July 19. For more information about voting, the candidates and more, visit Bethesda Beat’s 2022 primary election voter’s guide.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com