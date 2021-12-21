Hucker files for county executive, officially broadening field to four candidates

County Council Member Tom Hucker filed Tuesday to run for county executive. He joins incumbent Marc Elrich, County Council Member Hans Riemer and David Blair, a businessman, in the race for the county's top office in 2022. File Photo

Montgomery County Council Member Tom Hucker filed to run for county executive on Tuesday, officially expanding the race for the county’s top office to four people.

In the June 2022 primary, Hucker will face:

Incumbent Marc Elrich, who said he is running for a second term, but has not yet filed

County Council Member Hans Riemer, who filed in November

David Blair, a businessman who lost to Elrich by less than 80 votes in 2018. He has not yet filed, but is actively campaigning.

In a brief interview, Hucker said he is continuing to fundraise and talk to residents countywide about several top issues in Montgomery County.

“If COVID has taught us anything over the last two years, it’s that the county government can act with urgency when it wants to … and we need to apply the same urgency to historical racial inequities, the climate emergency and housing crisis,” Hucker said.

Hucker currently is not using the county’s public financing system, saying it takes away money for other resources in the county’s budget.

As of the latest county report, Elrich and Riemer have filed their intent to use public financing, but have not yet been certified.

Hucker, who completed a one-year term as as County Council president this month, said his messaging and priorities now are no different than when he announced he was “exploring a run” for county executive in July.

“The residents I speak with are both inspired by Montgomery County residents and our willingness to take public health precautions and get through the pandemic in a more successful way than most counties, but are impatient on other priorities that are languishing in the last four years,” Hucker said, referring again to housing affordability, racial inequity and climate change, among others.

The filing deadline for next year’s election is Feb. 22. The primary election is scheduled for June 28.

No Republicans had filed to run as of Tuesday.

