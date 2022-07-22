Here’s where local and state candidates stand after first day of mail-in ballot counting

As the counting of mail-in ballots continues, here’s where local and state candidates stand in the vote count as of Thursday. The results of Friday’s local count are expected to be released by the State Board of Elections later in the evening.



Montgomery County Executive

Incumbent Marc Elrich of Takoma Park cut into the slim lead of Potomac businessman David Blair in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive.

Elrich won 2,017 votes from mail-in ballots, 641 more votes than the 1,376 for Blair. This brings Blair’s lead to around 600 votes while it was previously around 1,100. Blair has won a of 30,337 votes (39.3%) so far compared to Elrich’s 29,787 votes (38.59%).

Reardon Sullivan has won the Republican primary as attorney Shelly Skolnick conceded Friday. Sullivan won 243 mail-in ballot votes for a of 9,244 votes (63.6%) while Skolnick received 160 mail-in ballot votes and 5,290 votes (36.4%).

Governor

Republican Kelly Schulz and Democrat Tom Perez have won the most mail-in ballot votes statewide so far in their gubernatorial primaries, according to results updated as of 1:06 p.m.

Although the Associated Press already called the Republican primary for state Del. Dan Cox, Schulz has received 12,283 votes from mail-in ballots to Cox’s 7,796. It’s not enough for Schulz to take the lead, but it slightly narrows Cox’s margin of victory.

On the Democratic side, Perez is still in second place with 127,255 (27.8%) after Wes Moore with 158,339 votes (34.6%). But Perez received 23,550 votes from mail-in ballots and Peter Franchot received 23,130, both ahead of the 19,481 for Moore so far. As ballots continue to be counted, the Democratic primary remains too close to call.

State Senate

Incumbent state Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher continues to prevail over challenger Max Socol in the Democratic primary for the District 18 Senate seat. Waldstreicher received 6,706 votes (62.6%), with 270 from mail-in ballots so far. Socol has received 4,007 votes (37.4%) and 140 from mail-in ballots.

Raul Ayala gains a slightly bigger lead in the Senate District 19 Republican primary. After receiving 33 mail-in ballot votes, he’s 12 votes ahead of opponent Anita Cox — Ayala has 926 votes (50.33%) compared to Cox’s 914 votes (49.67%). Before mail-in ballots were counted, Ayala was only five votes ahead. The winner will face Democratic incumbent state Sen. Ben Kramer in November.

Here’s a look at which candidates are in the lead after gathering results from early voting, Election Day and the first day of counting mail-in ballots. Asterisks indicate incumbents. Voters can choose one candidate in each primary and the general election, except for Montgomery County Council at-large, in which they can pick up to four.

For the state elections, voters choose one state senator and three delegates for each district — except for District 9A, a subdistrict with two delegates.

In the school board races, the top two candidates move forward to the general election.

Candidates are listed by party and then alphabetically.

County Executive

Democrats

• Marc Elrich*: 29,787 votes (38.59%)

• David Blair: 30,337 votes (39.3%)

• Hans Riemer: 15,531 votes, (20.12%)

• Peter James: 1,533 votes (1.99%)

Republicans

• Reardon Sullivan: 9,244 votes (63.6%)

• Shelly Skolnick: 5,290 votes (36.4%)

County Council

At-Large

Democrats

• Gabe Albornoz*: 38,958 votes (15.48%)

• Brandy Brooks: 20,495 votes (8.14%)

• Dana Gassaway: 15,090 votes (6%)

• Evan Glass*: 45,961 votes (18.26%)

• Scott Evan Goldberg: 27,636 votes (10.98%)

• Tom Hucker*: 26,397 votes (10.49%)

• Will Jawando*: 43,260 votes (17.19%)

• Laurie-Anne Sayles: 33,843 votes (13.45%)

Republicans

• Christopher Fiotes: 10,939 votes (33.87%)

• Lenard Lieber: 10,553 votes (32.67%)

• Dwight Patel: 10,806 votes (33.46%)

District 1

Democrats

• Andrew Friedson*: 11,805 votes (100%)

District 2

Democrats

• Marilyn Balcombe: 3,861 votes (47.15%)

• Lorna Phillips Forde: 1,975 votes (24.12%)

• William Roberts: 2,352 votes (28.72%)

Republicans

• Dan Cuda: 2,255 votes (100%)

District 3

Democrats

• Tiquia Bennett: 669 votes (8.41%)

• Sidney Katz*: 4,632 votes (58.25%)

• Robert Wu: 2,651 votes (33.34%)

Republicans

• George Hernandez: 1,442 votes (100%)

District 4

Democrats

• Al Carr: 2,724 votes (20.01%)

• Amy Ginsburg: 4,307 votes (31.65%)

• Troy Murtha: 271 l votes (1.99%)

• Kate Stewart: 6,023 votes (44.25%)

• John Zittrauer: 285 votes (2.09%)

Republicans

• Cheryl Riley: 874 votes (100%)

District 5

Democrats

• Brian Anleu: 796 votes (7.10%)

• Fatmata Barrie: 2,935 votes (26.17%)

• Christopher Bolton: 301 votes (2.68%)

• Daniel Amara Koroma: 671 votes (5.98%)

• Cary Lamari: 228 votes (2.03%)

• Kristin Mink: 4,501 votes (40.13%)

• William “Chip” Montier: 166 votes (1.48%)

• Jeremiah Pope: 1,618 votes (14.43%)

Republicans

• Kate Woody: 1,404 votes (100%)

District 6

Democrats

• Natali Fani-González: 5,019 votes (53.39%)

• Omar Lazo: 961 votes (10.22%)

• Maricé Morales: 1,581 votes (16.82%)

• Brit Siman-Tov: 154 votes (1.64%)

• Steve Solomon: 849 votes (9.03%)

• Christa Tichy: 468 votes (4.98%)

• Mark Trullinger: 117 votes (1.24%)

• Vicki Vergagni: 252 votes (2.68%)

Republicans

• Viet Doan: 1,235 votes (100%)

District 7

Democrats

• Andrew Einsmann: 617 votes (7.08%)

• Paul Geller: 858 votes (9.85%)

• Sharif Hidayat: 824 votes (9.46%)

• Dawn Luedtke: 2,777 votes (31.88%)

• Jacqueline Manger: 2,133 votes (24,49%)

• Paul Schwartz: 503 votes (5.77%)

• Ben Wikner: 998 votes (11.46%)

Republicans

• Harold Maldonado: 3,211 votes (100%)

Board of Education (nonpartisan)

At-Large

Mike Erickson: 15,610 votes (20.14%)

Michael Fryar: 12,661 votes (16.33%)

J. “Domenic” Giandomenico: 8,999 (11.61%)

Karla Silvestre*: 40,256 (51.93%)

District 1

Alexander Fahmy: 10,794 votes (14.01%)

Jay Guan: 10,241 votes (13.29%)

Grace Rivera Oven: 34,486 (44.77%)

Esther Wells: 21,509 (27.92%)



District 3

Marcus Alzona: 14,508 votes (18.28%)

Scott Joftus*: 16,949 votes (21.36%)

Julie Yang: 47,909 votes (60.36%)

District 5

Valerie Coll: 29,685 votes (38.87%)

Dawn Iannaco-Hahn: 17,162 votes (22.47%)

Brenda Wolff*: 29,529 votes (38.66%)

State’s Attorney

Democrats

Tom DeGonia: 9,805 votes (14.39%)

John McCarthy*: 33,277 votes (48.83%)

Bernice Mireku-North: 14,181 (20.81%)

Perry Paylor: 10,886 (15.97%)

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Democrats

Alan Bowser: 18,965 votes (30.99%)

Karen Bushell*: 42,239 votes (69.01%)

Register of Wills

Democrats

Joseph Griffin*: 60,452 votes (100%)

Sheriff

Democrats

Robert Bass: 28,169 votes (46.49%)

Maxwell Cornelius Uy: 32,426 votes (53.51%)

Judge of the Circuit Court (top four move on to general election)

Democrats

Carlos Acosta*: 45,021 votes (19.48%)

Theresa Chernosky*: 46,495 votes (20.12%)

Kathleen Dumais*: 50,156 votes (21.7%)

Thomas Johnson: 16,086 votes (6.96%)

Rachel Theora McGuckian*: 44,410 votes (19.21%)

Marylin Pierre: 28,956 votes (12.53%)

Republicans

Carlos Acosta*: 8,987 votes (19.75%)

Theresa Chernosky*: 8,795 votes (19.33%)

Kathleen Dumais*: 9,518 votes (20.92%)

Thomas Johnson: 5,175 votes (11.37%)

Rachel Theora McGuckian*: 8,741 votes (19.21%)

Marylin Pierre: 4,287 votes (9.42%)

State Senate

District 9 (Note: Most of District 9 lies in Howard County. These are the votes from Montgomery County.)

Democrats

• Katie Fry Hester*: 657 votes (100%)

Republicans

• Reid Novotny: 479 votes (100%)

District 14

Democrats

• Collins Odongo: 1,896 votes (19.04%)

• Craig Zucker*: 8,063 votes (80.96%)

Republicans

• Alex Bieber: 2,623 votes (100%)

District 15

Democrats

• Brian Feldman*: 7,789 votes (100%)

Republicans

• David Wilson; 2,164 votes (100%)

District 16

Democrats

• Susan Lee*: 10,557 votes (100%)

District 17

Democrats

• Cheryl Kagan*: 6,354 votes (100%)

Republicans

• Scott Gershman: 1,272 votes (100%)

District 18

Democrats

• Max Socol: 4,007 votes (37.4%)

• Jeff Waldstreicher*: 6,706 votes (62.6%)

Republicans

• Missy Carr: 1,169 votes (100%)

District 19

Democrats

• Ben Kramer*: 7,936 votes (100%)

Republicans

• Raul Ayala: 926 votes (50.33%)

• Anita Cox: 914 votes (49.67%)

District 20

Democrats

• Enoch Bevel: 1,275 votes (11.35%)

• Will Smith*: 9,954 votes (88.65%)

District 39

Democrats

• Adam Cunningham: 1,187 votes (19.41%)

• Nancy King*: 4,927 votes (80.59%)

House of Delegates

District 9A

Democrats

• Steven Bolen: 306 votes (26.61%)

• Chao Wu: 395 votes (34.35%)

• Natalie Ziegler: 449 votes (39.04%)

Republicans

• Trent Kittleman* 360 votes (43.22%)

• Saif Rehman: 185 votes (22.21%)

• Jianning Jenny Zeng: 288 votes (34.57%)

District 14

Democrats

• Joshua Dowling: 1,960 votes (7.46%)

• Anne Kaiser*: 7,556 votes (28.76%)

• Eric Luedtke*: 6,072 votes (23.11%)

• Pamela Queen*: 7,272 votes (27.68%)

• Tom Smith: 3,411 votes (12.98%)

Republicans

• Kathy Gugulis: 2,431 votes (50.69%)

• Kate Walshe: 2,365 votes (49.31%)



District 15

Democrats

• Saqib Ali: 2,945 votes (14.01%)

• Linda Foley*: 5,896 votes (28.05%)

• David Fraser-Hidalgo*: 5,599 votes (26.63%)

• Lily Qi*: 6,583 votes (31.31%)

Republicans

• Jodi Colella Noah: 1,869 votes (32.71%)

• Stacey Sauter: 1,913 votes (33.49%)

• Matt Wade: 1,931 votes (33.80%)

District 16

Democrats

• Ariana Kelly*: 9,697 votes (33.11%)

• Marc Korman*: 9,824 votes (33.55%)

• Sara Love*: 9,762 votes (33.34%)

District 17

Democrats

• Kumar Barve*: 4,915 votes (29.03%)

• Joe De Maria: 2,054 votes (12.13%)

• Julie Palakovich Carr*: 5,256 votes (31.04%)

• Joe Vogel: 4,706 votes (27.8%)

Republicans

• Helene Meister: 1,108 votes (49.31%)

• Donald “DP” Patti: 1,139 votes (50.69%)

District 18

Democrats

• Aaron Kaufman: 8,351 votes (32.24%)

• Emily Shetty*: 8.923 votes (34.44%)

• Jared Solomon*: 8,632 votes (33.32%)

Republicans

• George Cecala: 1,100 votes (100%)

District 19

Democrats

• Charlotte Crutchfield*: 6,734 votes (31.62%)

• Bonnie Cullison*: 6,549 votes (30.75%)

• Augustin Esquivar Saah: 1,868 votes (8.77%)

• Vaughn Stewart*: 6,145 votes (28.86%)

Republicans

• Frank Nice: 1,720 votes (100%)

District 20

Democrats

• Lorig Charkoudian*: 8,467 votes (28.66%)

• David Moon*: 9,527 votes (32.25%)

• John Walsh: 2,365 votes (8.01%)

• Jheanelle Wilkins*: 9,182 votes (31.08%)

District 39

Democrats

• Gabriel Acevero*: 4,364 votes (28.6%)

• Lesley Lopez*: 4,439 votes (29.09%)

• Kirill Reznik*: 3,679 votes (24.11%)

• Clint Sobratti: 2,776 votes (18.19%)

Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.