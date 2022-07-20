Five things to know after Primary Election Day in Montgomery County

Voters wait to cast ballots Tuesday night at the Silver Spring Civic Building. Steve Bohnel

It was a busy day on Tuesday as voters across Maryland and Montgomery County cast their ballots for state and local races in the primary election. Here are five takeaways from Election Day and what to expect in the days to come.

1. Many races are too close to call

Because election officials are not allowed to begin counting mail-in ballots until Thursday, results are not expected to be finalized for at least a week, and possibly longer.

According to State Board of Elections data, 115,289 mail-in ballots had been delivered to voters. As of Monday night, 29,388 had been received by the county Board of Elections.

2. County executive race

In the race for Montgomery County executive, early results showed incumbent Marc Elrich and challenger David Blair are in a tight race for the top spot.

With 132 of 258 election day precincts reported as of 11 p.m., Blair had received 19,318 votes (38.69%) and Elrich followed with 19,068 votes (38.19%).

County Council member Hans Riemer had received 10,651 votes (21.33%), with tech entrepreneur Peter James tallying 892 votes (1.79%).

3. County Council updates

Three of the incumbent at-large County Council members — Gabe Albornoz, Evan Glass and Will Jawando — led after early voting totals were calculated. Tom Hucker, a district council member looking to join them, was battling a former Gaithersburg City Council member for the last seat.

The front-runners in the District 2 race are Marilyn Balcombe, president/CEO of the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, and William Roberts, a former staff member to Rep. Jamie Raskin, and chair of the board of the county’s Renters Alliance.

In District 3, the two leading candidates facing off for the seat are incumbent Sidney Katz, who is the former mayor of Gaithersburg, and Robert Wu, a Gaithersburg City Council member.

District 4, featuring five candidates, was narrowed down to three likely to win the seat on Tuesday night — either Al Carr, a current delegate; Amy Ginsburg, executive director of a nonprofit in North Bethesda; or Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart.

4. Governor’s race

Results from the Democratic gubernatorial primary showed Wes Moore leading Tom Perez and Peter Franchot. In the Republican field, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Dan Cox over Kelly Schulz.

5. In-person voting slow Tuesday

Gilberto Zelaya, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said in an email Tuesday afternoon that he did not have preliminary numbers for how many people voted in-person. But, anecdotally, many polling places reported little-to-no wait times throughout the day.

Some locations that Bethesda Beat reporters visited throughout the day were empty or had just a handful of voters casting ballots.