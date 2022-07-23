Fani-González projected as winner in District 6 County Council race

Natali Fani-González has been projected as the winner for the Democratic nomination in the County Council's District 6 race. Candidate-submitted photo

Natali Fani-González has been projected as the winner of the Democratic nomination in the County Council’s new District 6 seat by The Washington Post as her top opponent has conceded in the race.

As of 11:10 p.m. Friday, the State Board of Elections was reporting the following vote totals in the Democratic race for the District 6 seat with two days of mail-in ballots having been tabulated:

• Natali Fani-González: 5,592 votes (53.77%)

• Omar Lazo: 1,027 votes (9.88%)

• Maricé Morales: 1,728 votes (16.62%)

• Brit Siman-Tov: 174 votes (1.67%)

• Steve Solomon: 961 votes (9.24%)

• Christa Tichy: 510 votes (4.90%)

• Mark Trullinger: 130 votes (1.25%)

• Vicki Vergagni: 278 votes (2.67%)

Viet Doan is the only Republican running in the District 6 race.

Fani-González could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday morning.

Morales congratulated Fani-González on social media Wednesday.

“WHAT A CAMPAIGN SEASON! I want to congratulate the next Councilmember for D6 Natali Fani-González — I have a feeling you’ll be fine in November,” Morales wrote on Facebook.

Fani-González, 41, of Wheaton was a member of the Montgomery County Planning Board, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, from 2014 to 2021. Most recently she had served as the board’s vice chair. Fani-González also ran unsuccessfully for a state delegate seat in District 18 in 2014.

If elected in November, Fani-González will represent the County Council’s newly drawn District 6, which encompasses parts of Forest Glen, Wheaton, Glenmont and Aspen Hill.

The Post was also projecting incumbent Council Member Sidney Katz as the winner on Friday over challenger Robert Wu in the redrawn District 3 race (Rockville, Gaithersburg). Katz told Bethesda Beat earlier in the week that he was “cautiously optimistic” about winning a third term on the council.

